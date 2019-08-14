If you love the Galaxy A50 but feel like it could use a little more pizzaz, the Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter is a great choice. The clear TPU material is slim, lightweight, and keeps the A50 safe from daily wear and tear. The star of the show, however, is all of the glitter that gives the A50 an extra bit of pop we think you'll love.

With the Poetic Rugged Clear Case, you're getting an incredibly well-built package that will ensure your Galaxy A50 stays in great shape for years and years. It's military-grade drop tested, has a clear polycarbonate back, comes with multiple accent color options, and has a built-in screen protector to ensure you get full 360-degree coverage.

Wallet cases are great, but more often than not, they take the form of bulky folio designs. With this case from VRS Design, the hidden sliding door on the back allows you to store two cards and some cash discretely. The case itself is also pretty slim and offers drop, scratch, and stain resistance.

Another Spigen case worth picking up for the Galaxy A50 is the Slim Armor. Offering a bit more protection than the Rugged Armor we mentioned above, the Slim Armor has a dual-layer design with Air Cushion technology, meaning your A50 should be safe from just about anything. On top of that enhanced protection, the Slim Armor also has a kickstand included on its back!

Combining a clear case and rugged protection into one sleek package, the Ringke Fusion-X continues to be one of our top case recommendations year after year. The protective bumper offers increased drop resistance, a dot matrix pattern on the clear portion prevents unwanted rainbow effects, and there's a hole for attaching a lanyard.

There's no denying that the A50 is an eye-pleasing phone, but if you find yourself getting tired of its design for whatever reason, the Anccer Colorful Series is a great way to change up its aesthetic in the blink of an eye. Available in red, blue, green, pink, and black with a thin 0.3mm body, this is an excellent option for minimal protection and maximum style.

Have a tendency to drop your phone? Like, a lot? If so, the Poetic Rugged Case is a great choice. The dual-layer design offers ample protection for the A50, with the case being shock, drop, and scratch-proof. There's also a built-in screen protector to prevent the phone from turning into a shattered mess, along with a kickstand on the back.

Samsung's A50 is a good-looking phone, and as such, we wouldn't blame you if you want to show its design off to the world. With the QHOHQ Gel Rubber Case, you can allow its natural beauty to shine through while still keeping it as safe as can be. The four corners are reinforced with drop resistance, there are precise port cutouts, and a raised lip over the screen.

The Galaxy A50 is a no-nonsense phone that offers a great user experience without any big compromises. In the case world, that's precisely what the Spigen Rugged Armor sets out to do. It has a simple, yet effective design, shock-absorption technology, and raised edges over the display to prevent unwanted scratches.

Samsung's mid-range smartphone options have typically been less than impressive, but with the Galaxy A50, the company's finally crafted a handset that doesn't skimp out on presentation or features while coming in at a price tag that everyone can get behind. If you have the A50 or plan on getting it, we recommend checking out any of the below cases to keep the phone safe and secure for years to come.

The Galaxy A50 has an impressive selection of available cases. If you're having trouble deciding which one would be a good fit, we'd recommend going for the Spigen Rugged Armor. Its design isn't the flashiest out there, but it excels thanks to its surprising durability, slim and lightweight design, and affordable price.

If you tend to be a bit rougher on your phones, something like the Poetic Rugged Case is likely a better fit. The dual-layer design offers more all-around protection, and with a built-in screen protector, you never have to worry about shattering the A50's screen.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, we really like the Anccer Colorful Series if you only need basic coverage from daily wear and are primarily after a super-thin case that can quickly add a splash of color to the A50.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.