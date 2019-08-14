Best Galaxy A50 Cases Android Central 2019
Samsung's mid-range smartphone options have typically been less than impressive, but with the Galaxy A50, the company's finally crafted a handset that doesn't skimp out on presentation or features while coming in at a price tag that everyone can get behind. If you have the A50 or plan on getting it, we recommend checking out any of the below cases to keep the phone safe and secure for years to come.
- All you need: Spigen Rugged Armor
- Clearly great: QHOHQ Gel Rubber Case
- Ready for anything: Poetic Rugged Case
- All the colors: Anccer Colorful Series
- Protective hybrid: Ringke Fusion-X
- Built-in kickstand: Spigen Slim Armor
- Hidden wallet: VRS Design Slim Premium Wallet Case
- Has a screen protector: Poetic Rugged Clear Case
- Gorgeous glitter: Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter
All you need: Spigen Rugged ArmorStaff pick
The Galaxy A50 is a no-nonsense phone that offers a great user experience without any big compromises. In the case world, that's precisely what the Spigen Rugged Armor sets out to do. It has a simple, yet effective design, shock-absorption technology, and raised edges over the display to prevent unwanted scratches.
Clearly great: QHOHQ Gel Rubber Case
Samsung's A50 is a good-looking phone, and as such, we wouldn't blame you if you want to show its design off to the world. With the QHOHQ Gel Rubber Case, you can allow its natural beauty to shine through while still keeping it as safe as can be. The four corners are reinforced with drop resistance, there are precise port cutouts, and a raised lip over the screen.
Ready for anything: Poetic Rugged Case
Have a tendency to drop your phone? Like, a lot? If so, the Poetic Rugged Case is a great choice. The dual-layer design offers ample protection for the A50, with the case being shock, drop, and scratch-proof. There's also a built-in screen protector to prevent the phone from turning into a shattered mess, along with a kickstand on the back.
All the colors: Anccer Colorful Series
There's no denying that the A50 is an eye-pleasing phone, but if you find yourself getting tired of its design for whatever reason, the Anccer Colorful Series is a great way to change up its aesthetic in the blink of an eye. Available in red, blue, green, pink, and black with a thin 0.3mm body, this is an excellent option for minimal protection and maximum style.
Protective hybrid: Ringke Fusion-X
Combining a clear case and rugged protection into one sleek package, the Ringke Fusion-X continues to be one of our top case recommendations year after year. The protective bumper offers increased drop resistance, a dot matrix pattern on the clear portion prevents unwanted rainbow effects, and there's a hole for attaching a lanyard.
Built-in kickstand: Spigen Slim Armor
Another Spigen case worth picking up for the Galaxy A50 is the Slim Armor. Offering a bit more protection than the Rugged Armor we mentioned above, the Slim Armor has a dual-layer design with Air Cushion technology, meaning your A50 should be safe from just about anything. On top of that enhanced protection, the Slim Armor also has a kickstand included on its back!
Has a screen protector: Poetic Rugged Clear Case
With the Poetic Rugged Clear Case, you're getting an incredibly well-built package that will ensure your Galaxy A50 stays in great shape for years and years. It's military-grade drop tested, has a clear polycarbonate back, comes with multiple accent color options, and has a built-in screen protector to ensure you get full 360-degree coverage.
Gorgeous glitter: Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter
If you love the Galaxy A50 but feel like it could use a little more pizzaz, the Spigen Liquid Crystal Glitter is a great choice. The clear TPU material is slim, lightweight, and keeps the A50 safe from daily wear and tear. The star of the show, however, is all of the glitter that gives the A50 an extra bit of pop we think you'll love.
If we had to choose
The Galaxy A50 has an impressive selection of available cases. If you're having trouble deciding which one would be a good fit, we'd recommend going for the Spigen Rugged Armor. Its design isn't the flashiest out there, but it excels thanks to its surprising durability, slim and lightweight design, and affordable price.
If you tend to be a bit rougher on your phones, something like the Poetic Rugged Case is likely a better fit. The dual-layer design offers more all-around protection, and with a built-in screen protector, you never have to worry about shattering the A50's screen.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, we really like the Anccer Colorful Series if you only need basic coverage from daily wear and are primarily after a super-thin case that can quickly add a splash of color to the A50.
