Best Galaxy A11 Cases Android Central 2020

Samsung's new Galaxy A11 is an interesting entry into the budget market with a flagship-like design at just a fraction of the cost. And as is the case with all smartphones, you don't want something to happen to your new device, so grab a new case to go with your A11 and keep it protected.

There's a case for everyone

There are a lot of cases for you to choose from, but it's hard to look past the Entaifeng Grippy TPU case. This case may have a basic look, but it will add shock absorption and has a few different colorways to choose from. Best of all, you can just snap it onto your Galaxy A11 and get on the road.

For those who want a bit more protection will want to take a look at the Olixar Sentinel. Not only do you get a great and durable TPU case to protect the A11 itself, but Olixar also includes a tempered glass screen protector. This will give you 360 degrees of protection while keeping a slim and lightweight profile.