Best Galaxy A10 Cases Android Central 2019

If you need a reliable Android phone for under $200, one of the best options right now is the Samsung Galaxy A10. The A10 offers a snappy octa-core processor, big battery, and expandable storage for a fraction of what some other handsets cost. However, none of that matters if you drop the phone and break it. Make sure that doesn't happen by picking up one of these cases!

Easy choice: KuGi TPU Case

Staff pick

The KuGi TPU Case should be your go-to pickup for the Galaxy A10. This affordable case comes in three colors (blue, black, and red), is made with a wonderful anti-slip material, is scratch-resistant, and adds very little bulk to the A10's body. What more could you ask for?

From $8 at Amazon

Built-in kickstand: PUSHIMEI Dual Layer Case

Should you need a little more ruggedness, the PUSHIMEI Dual Layer Case might be a better fit. The dual-layer design consists of a soft TPU lining and a hard plastic exterior, giving you more than enough protection for whatever life throws at you. Even better, there's a built-in kickstand on the back!

$7 at Amazon

Look at that shimmer: Dzxouui Glitter Case

Add some spark to your life while also keeping the Galaxy A10 safe with the Dzxouui Glitter Case. The blue and purple design looks fantastic, as do the glitter and sparkles mixed throughout. On the durability side of things, you'll find shock-absorption corners and raised edges over the display.

$9 at Amazon

Wallet case: Chic Folio Cover

Wallet cases are always a good choice, and for the Galaxy A10, your best bet is the Chic Folio Cover. Made out of a PU leather material, you can store up to three credit cards along with a separate pocket for cash. The case can also be used as a stand for the A10 for impromptu movie sessions.

$11 at Amazon

Clearly great: PUSHIMEI Transparent Case

Sometimes, all you want is a clear case. After all, the Galaxy A10 is a good-looking phone — might as well show it off! This case from PUSHIMEI will let the A10's design be shown off to the world while simultaneously offering excellent protection. We especially like the anti-shock system offered on all four corners.

From $7 at Amazon

Thin and colorful: Anccer Colorful Series

On the other hand, maybe you want to spruce up the way your Galaxy A10 looks. For you, we recommend getting the Anccer Colorful Series case. Available in a multitude of colors and textures, Anccer's case looks fantastic, is super slim, and offers enough of a safeguard from daily use.

$13 at Amazon

Still can't decide?

Still having trouble picking out a case? We don't blame you one bit. Every case on this list is worth picking up, but if you only have the budget for one, we'd say to go for the KuGi TPU Case. It's not too bulky, has a great design that comes in different colors, and offers ample protection for the A10. It's a middle-of-the-road case in all the right ways, and for most people reading this, it's the one we recommend the most.

If you're looking for something that's a bit more durable/rugged, you'll be better off with the PUSHIMEI Dual Layer Case. It's bigger and bulkier than the KuGi case, but it's also much better suited for severe drops. Not only that, but the inclusion of the built-in kickstand is a joy.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Anccer Color Series is the best choice for people that want to change up the style of their A10 while keeping things as slim as possible. It's definitely not the most rugged case out there, but it looks downright fantastic and barely adds any thickness to the A10.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

