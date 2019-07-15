Best Galaxy A10 Cases Android Central 2019

If you need a reliable Android phone for under $200, one of the best options right now is the Samsung Galaxy A10. The A10 offers a snappy octa-core processor, big battery, and expandable storage for a fraction of what some other handsets cost. However, none of that matters if you drop the phone and break it. Make sure that doesn't happen by picking up one of these cases!

Still can't decide?

Still having trouble picking out a case? We don't blame you one bit. Every case on this list is worth picking up, but if you only have the budget for one, we'd say to go for the KuGi TPU Case. It's not too bulky, has a great design that comes in different colors, and offers ample protection for the A10. It's a middle-of-the-road case in all the right ways, and for most people reading this, it's the one we recommend the most.

If you're looking for something that's a bit more durable/rugged, you'll be better off with the PUSHIMEI Dual Layer Case. It's bigger and bulkier than the KuGi case, but it's also much better suited for severe drops. Not only that, but the inclusion of the built-in kickstand is a joy.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Anccer Color Series is the best choice for people that want to change up the style of their A10 while keeping things as slim as possible. It's definitely not the most rugged case out there, but it looks downright fantastic and barely adds any thickness to the A10.

