We highly recommend the Fitbit Versa 2 for a wide variety of styles and uses, including automatic activity tracking, on-screen workouts, Fitbit Pay, music storage, and so much more. It's no wonder that Fitbit continues to be one of the many highly regarded names in the industry with all it has to offer. However, don't worry if that's not your cup of tea. There are quite a few other options to choose from. Whether you're looking for specific software, design, or feature set, you'll be able to find a fitness tracker that checks all the boxes on your wish list.

Fitbit Versa Features Heart rate monitor

Altimeter

5-day battery life

Sleep tracking

Music player

Amazon Alexa built-in

Water resistance to 50 meters

AMOLED screen

Fitbit Pay

Replaceable band

Compatibility with Android, iOS, and Windows Once again, swapping out the Versa 2 band isn't as easy as some other Fitbit models we've seen. Trying to attach a new band is a bit of a challenge. Not only is the pin finicky, but it's also tricky to get it precisely in the hole. It's next to impossible if you don't have long fingernails. Aside from the band-swapping issue, the Versa 2 is the perfect blend of fitness tracker and smartwatch. You can check texts, calls, and notifications while eyeing the heart rate monitor as you jog down the sidewalk. Fitbit Pay is now standard, which means you no longer have to pay more to get a model with this feature. There's not much you can't do with the Fitbit Versa 2. You'll be able to track the basics, including steps, distance, calories, and floors climbed. Some other perks include menstrual cycle tracking, sleep tracking, guided breathing sessions, on-screen workouts, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. It also provides you with 15 exercise modes to choose from, like biking, running, swimming, and even yoga. Pros: Compact and lightweight

Highly customizable

Affordable price tag Cons: No onboard GPS

Difficult to swap bands

Bulky charging cable

Best Overall Fitbit Versa 2 A well-rounded smartwatch The Versa 2 boasts a slim design, AMOLED display, improved battery life, and tons of fitness features at an affordable price. $186 at Amazon

Best Value Tracker — Fitbit Charge 3

Fitbit Charge 3 features Heart rate monitor

Altimeter

Up to 7-day battery life

Sleep tracking

Water resistance to 50 meters

Grayscale screen

Replaceable band

Compatibility with Android, iOS, and Windows Straight out of the box, the first thing you'll notice about the Charge 3 is the band. It comes with a watch-style buckle, which is a nice upgrade from the simpler snap clasps on other Fitbit models. The Charge 3's touchscreen is pretty responsive; you'll need to swipe up or down to check various stats. There are also two buttons on either side of the screen you can press. It's a little awkward pressing these to access the apps and settings, but it's not something we couldn't get over. The band on the Charge 3 is replaceable and secures with a buckle, which is a nice upgrade from the Flex 2's snap-style band. So if your dog decides the band is the next best thing to chew on, you're not stuck sporting a fitness tracker decorated with your pup's dental impressions. One gap in Charge 3's features is a lack of GPS. Of course, you can bring your phone along to track your trail running routes, but that's an extra thing to carry and isn't ideal. Still, the features the Charge 3 does have are impressive—a heart rate monitor, step, distance, and calorie tracking, plus Fitbit's sleep tracking technology. All that said, it does offer a more stylish design and a larger screen than the similarly priced Garmin Vivosmart 4. Pros: Crisp, responsive screen

Thin, comfortable design

Improved notifications Cons: No onboard GPS

Finicky side buttons

No music controls

Best Value Tracker Fitbit Charge 3 An all-around great wearable on a budget This tracker has a touchscreen and improved ergonomics without sacrificing key features, like 7 days of battery and 15 workouts. $129 at Amazon

Best On-A-Budget Tracker — Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features Heart rate monitor

Six workout modes

20-day battery life

Color screen

Sleep tracking

Wearable while swimming

Smartphone notifications

Compatibility with Android and iOS When you want to be able to cover your bases with your fitness tracker without breaking the bank in the process, you'll love the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. A definite improvement from the Mi Band 3, this new version sports a clear color screen that's easy to read and navigate. More importantly, it offers a satisfying list of tracking abilities and other features that are hard to find at this price point. You'll be able to choose from up to six workout modes, which include running, treadmill running, cycling, walking, pool swimming, and a general "exercise" workout mode. The swim tracking is on point, with the ability to recognize swim styles such as freestyle, butterfly, and backstroke. It also records other data sets, like swimming pace and stroke count. Other than that, you'll have an extended 20-day battery life, sleep tracking, and all-day heart rate monitoring. It might not be a smartwatch, but at this price point, it's difficult to complain about this powerful little tracker. Pros: Budget-friendly tracker

20 days of battery life

Beautiful color display Cons: No onboard GPS

Mi Band 3 charger not compatible

NFC only available in select regions

Best On-A-Budget Tracker Xiaomi Mi Band 4 All the basics at a fair price Mi Band 4 has connected GPS, plus heart rate and activity tracking. It lacks smartwatch features, but the price makes up for it. $35 at Amazon

Best Health Tracking Suite — Garmin Vivosmart 4

Garmin Vivosmart 4 features Heart rate monitor

Altimeter

Up to 7-day battery life

Pulse Ox

All-day stress tracking

Water resistance to 50 meters

OLED screen

Compatibility with Android and iOS The Garmin Vivosmart 4 does everything you would expect it to as a fitness tracker. It keeps track of your steps, sleep, calories burned, floors climbed, various exercises, and heart rate. However, where this tracker shines is its health-tracking features. For starters, you'll have advanced sleep tracking with REM sleep. It can also gauge blood oxygen saturation levels during the night with its wrist-based Pulse Ox sensor. A relaxation breathing timer complements the all-day stress tracking feature. Lastly, the "Body Battery" monitor helps optimize your daily activities based on your energy levels. A couple of things you'll miss include GPS and replaceable bands. You'll still have access to smartphone notifications on your wrist. If you're an Android user, you can respond with preset quick replies. If you want detailed health tracking data, the Garmin Vivosmart 4 is the way to go. Pros: Ultra-lightweight design

Premium health tracking

Helpful Body Battery™ Energy Monitor

All-day stress tracking Cons: No GPS

Slim screen can be hard to navigate

Bands cannot be changed

Best Health Tracking Suite Garmin Vivosmart 4 Keep track of your health This tracker offers more health monitoring features than most other options in its price range. It's also slim and easy to use. $100 at Amazon

Best Activity Tracking Suite — Samsung Galaxy Fit

Samsung Galaxy Fit features Heart rate monitor

Smartphone notifications

Up to 7-day battery life

90+ exercise modes

Sleep tracking

Stress monitoring

Wearable while swimming

Color screen

Compatibility with Android and iOS If you've been searching for the perfect fitness companion that'll go the distance for any activity you have in mind, you'll have met your match with the Samsung Galaxy Fit. In addition to being water-resistant to 50 meters and compliant with military-level durability standards, this handy device is built for endless activity tracking. You'll have the convenience of automatic activity tracking for six workouts: walking, running, cycling, elliptical training, rowing, and dynamic workouts. Wait, it doesn't stop there. You can also use the Samsung Health mobile app to manually select from over 90 workouts, ten of which can be customized and set as preferred activities. The Galaxy Fit will also monitor your heart rate, sleep patterns, and stress levels. You might notice that GPS is lacking here, but this robust activity tracking suite is hard to pass up. Pros: Lightweight durability

Decent 7-day battery life

Impressive activity tracking suite Cons: Lacks GPS

Realtime OS isn't great

Limited watch face options

Best Activity Tracking Suite Samsung Galaxy Fit Track all of your activities The robust activity tracking suite, heart rate sensor, and low price tag are a few reasons why the Galaxy Fit is a great tracker. $78 at Amazon

Best Heart-rate Monitor — Fitbit Inspire HR

Fitbit Inspire HR features Heart rate monitor

15+ exercise modes

Up to 5-day battery life

Connected GPS

Sleep tracking

Wearable while swimming

Smartphone notifications

Grayscale screen

Compatibility with Android and iOS The Fitbit Inspire HR is so compact and lightweight, you're likely to forget you're wearing it. This tracker also offers a more traditional buckle band as opposed to the peg-and-loop style. The bands are stylish and easy to switch when you feel like changing it up. You'll need to swipe up to see additional stats and use the single button on the device to return to the home screen. Swipe down when you're ready to start exercising. With all that said, there are some restrictions to having such a small screen. You'll need to go to the app to set alarms and bring your phone with you to utilize GPS. Pros: Attractive design

Generous battery life

Lightweight and inconspicuous Cons: No altimeter

No quick replies

No Fitbit Pay

Best Heart-rate Monitor Fitbit Inspire HR An easy, budget-friendly way to track your heart-rate The Inspire HR proves good things come in tiny packages. All the tracking and bonus features make it an affordable front-runner. $79 at Amazon

Best Smartwatch Combo — Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch features Heart rate monitor

Altimeter

2 to 3 days of battery

Onboard GPS

Water-resistant to 30 meters

Music storage & controls

Color screen

Replaceable bands

Compatibility with Android and iOS For some people and their wearables, it's an all-or-nothing mentality. Fortunately, various devices cater to fitness enthusiasts while still fulfilling the need for a fully functional smartwatch. One example is the Fossil Gen 5. In addition to sporting the Snapdragon™ Wear 3100, it also boasts built-in GPS, near field communication (NFC), and music storage. (NFC is used for file transfers, making payments, and reading tags.) With access to Google Pay, untethered GPS, and all of your favorite tunes, there's no reason to lug your phone to the gym. The Fossil Gen 5 is swimproof and will track your heart rate, steps taken, floors climbed, distance traveled, and calories burned. Use its custom goal tracking feature to track the goals that matter most to you. It doesn't offer LTE connectivity like some other competitors on the market these days. But if you can get by with Wi-Fi, this may be the fitness smartwatch of your dreams. Pros: Google Pay

Multiple battery modes

User-friendly Wear OS Cons: Expensive

No LTE connectivity

A bit large for small wrists

Best Smartwatch Combo Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch The best of both worlds If you want the look and feel of a smartwatch with fitness tracking, this is it. It's the best Wear OS you can buy right now. $215 at Amazon

Best For Style — Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 features Heart rate monitor

2-3 days of battery life

GPS monitor

Sleep tracker

Music player

Water resistance to 50 meters

Bright color screen

Replaceable band

Capacitive bezel

Optional LTE

Compatibility with Android and iOS Want a quality fitness tracker but don't want to sacrifice your impeccable sense of style? Look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. You can indeed have it all with this "active" smartwatch that helps you maintain your fashionable appearance while tracking your activities throughout the day. Your fitness tracking is up to par as well. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers convenient automatic activity tracking for more than six workouts, including running, cycling, and swimming. It can track an additional 39 workouts, which range from various outdoor activities to gym routines. It also monitors your heart rate, sleep patterns, and stress levels. The improved Running Coach feature now gives you real-time pace metrics. You'll receive a rundown of what to expect from your workout before you start. This feature coaches you with audio cues that can be heard through the external speaker or Bluetooth headphones. Let's not forget about those bonus smartwatch features. You'll enjoy built-in GPS, Samsung Pay, smartphone notifications, Wi-Fi connectivity, and music storage. There's even an LTE model available if you want a full-blown smartwatch experience with no limits, but be prepared to pay more for it. Pros: Built-in GPS

Samsung Pay

View and reply to notifications

LTE option available Cons: Mediocre battery life

Tizen OS can be a learning curve

Questionable third-party app support

Best For Style Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Don't sacrifice style when wearing your fitness tracker The Active 2 offers a crisp display, quality hardware, and GPS. The intuitive software and capacitive bezel are a nice touch. $280 at Amazon

Best GPS — Garmin Forerunner 245

Garmin Forerunner 245 features Heart rate monitor

Up to 7-day battery life

GPS monitor

Music controls

Water resistance to 50 meters

Swim tracking

Color screen

Compatibility with Android and iOS Serious athletes will love the level of details that this device can provide. It doesn't stop at tracking your stats. It also gives you detailed information about your performance. Are you gearing up for a race? The Forerunner 245 offers personalized training and recovery insight to help you prepare and reach your goals. If you can't live without music storage on your device, upgrade to the Forerunner 245 Music. Garmin takes safety seriously, which is why this device is equipped with incident detection. You'll be able to share your location with pre-chosen contacts in case you get hurt or lost and need help. It's also a great feature if you want to share your progress with others. The function can be activated manually or automatically with built-in incident detection. Pros: Crisp, colorful display

Detailed performance tracking

Smartphone notifications Cons: No altimeter

No Garmin Pay

No gyroscope

Best GPS Garmin Forerunner 245 The GPS in the Forerunner 245 is better than the rest The Forerunner 245 is ideal for those who want more from their tracker. You'll have access to free Garmin Coach training plans. $285 at Amazon

Best For Casual — Fibit Inspire

Fitbit Inspire features Activity & sleep tracking

5-day battery life

Wearable while swimming

Smartphone notifications

Color screen

Replaceable band

Compatibility with Android and iOS Want to keep things casual and affordable when it comes to your fitness tracking habits? That's exactly what the Fitbit Inspire was made for. This casual tracker successfully monitors your daily activity, like steps, distance, active minutes, and calories burned. It's also able to automatically recognize and record specific workouts, including walks, runs, swims, and bike rides. You'll have to sacrifice connected GPS, the heart rate monitor, and having more detailed sleep data if you choose this monitor. But if you aren't too concerned with diving that deep into the details, those may not be deal-breakers. The Inspire was designed for those who are only interested in the basics without the extra bells and whistles. Pros: Automatic exercise recognition

Reminders to move

Compact, comfortable design Cons: No heart-rate monitoring

Less detailed sleep data

No GPS

Best For Casual Use Fitbit Inspire This no-frills tracker looks great and does the job well. For a stylish yet casual tracker that does most of the basics, the Fitbit Inspire will deliver what you're looking for. $69 at Amazon