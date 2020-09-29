Best Fitbit Sense Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

Everyone's buzzing about the Fitbit Sense, which is the company's new advanced health smartwatch. Whether you're considering buying it or you've just received it, you'll want to keep this beauty protected. We've rounded up the best Fitbit Sense screen protectors so you can choose the one that works best for you.

Best Fitbit Sense screen protectors How to decide

When it comes to protecting your smartwatch, you want to make sure that you select the right accessories for your needs. We recommend the QITAYO Fitbit Sense Screen Protector, which is made of ultra-thin TPU material that offers edge-to-edge protector for your Fitbit Sense. At just 0.1mm thick, this high-definition transparency film ensures that the screen will maintain its original response sensitivity while still offering superior protection.

Perhaps you want all-around protection that covers every single surface of your watch. It's possible with the KIMILAR Fitbit Sense Screen Protector. The cases come in clear as well as some other stunning color combinations, including options such as black, silver, and rose gold. One of the best things about this screen protector is that offers maximum protection without adding too much bulk to your watch. It's thin enough to wear it won't impact your comfort, which is important when you plan to wear your watch every day.

No matter which option you go with, you'll have peace of mind knowing that your Fitbit Sense is going to be protected from unwanted damage. Fortunately, each of them will do the job right without hurting your wallet!