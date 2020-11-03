Best Fitbit Inspire 2 Bands Android Central 2020
If you're thinking about buying the new Fitbit Inspire 2, you should also think about what type of band will best meet your needs. There are tons of great options out there, after all! Make sure you select a band that not only matches your style but will also provide you with maximum comfort. We've found some of the best Fitbit Inspire 2 bands for you to choose from.
- Soft as can be: Wepro Silicone Fitbit Inspire 2 Band
- Breathe easy: Maledan Fabric Inspire 2 Band
- Fashion forward: Intoval Stainless Steel Fitbit Inspire 2 Band
- Luxury meets comfort: Elobeth Leather Fitbit Inspire 2 Band
- Dare to be unique: Maledan Pattern Fitbit Inspire 2 Band
- Flexibility matters: GVFM Silicone Fitbit Inspire 2 Band
- Lightweight and efficient: REYUIK Nylon Fitbit Inspire 2 Band
- Elegant as ever: TRUMiRR Stainless Steel Fitbit Inspire 2 Band
Soft as can be: Wepro Silicone Fitbit Inspire 2 BandStaff Pick
The Fitbit Inspire 2 bands from Wepro are made of flexible elastomer silicone that's lightweight, sweat resistant, and very easy to clean. What's more, you get three bands in a pack and you get to pick the colors that match your style. Whether you want to have a couple of extras or you want to share with family and friends, there are enough bands to go around.
Breathe easy: Maledan Fabric Inspire 2 Band
Perhaps you'd prefer a fabric Inspire 2 band. This option from Maledan is soft and breathable, so it'll allow your skin to breathe while preventing irritation. These bands are equipped with a stainless steel buckle that's easy to adjust so you can always achieve a perfect, comfortable fit. Pick from an array of colors, like wine red, dark green, and dark blue.
Fashion forward: Intoval Stainless Steel Fitbit Inspire 2 Band
A time may come when you have to attend a formal event. You can dress up your tracker with one of these stainless steel bands from Intoval. It comes with a strong clasp that will stay secure at all times. You'll forget you're even wearing your tracker with how thin and lightweight this band is! It comes in a few colors, including black, silver, and rose gold.
Luxury meets comfort: Elobeth Leather Fitbit Inspire 2 Band
Another option to consider when you want something on the classier side is the Elobeth leather band. The durable leather material feels cozy on your wrist and features multiple holes, so it's easy to get a snug fit. It comes with a heavy-duty buckle that keeps your band in place all day long. This Fitbit Inspire 2 band is available in black and brown.
Dare to be unique: Maledan Pattern Fitbit Inspire 2 Band
If you want your fitness tracker to stand out, consider buying one of these pattern bands from Maledan. They're made of high-quality elastomer that's soft on the skin and won't cause irritation. Did we mention they're water and sweat resistant as well? Some of the unique pattern options you can choose from are starry night, paw print, leopard, and paisley.
Flexibility matters: GVFM Silicone Fitbit Inspire 2 Band
Those who prefer a soft silicone band without a bulky watch-like buckle will appreciate this option from GCFM. This Fitbit Inspire 2 band features an innovative pin-and-tuck enclosure. The premium material is flexible and comfortable on your skin, which makes it ideal for day-to-day wear. What's more, this band is waterproof, so it's suitable for all occasions.
Lightweight and efficient: REYUIK Nylon Fitbit Inspire 2 Band
Another suitable band material for your fitness tracker is nylon. This option from REYUIK offers a comfortable and lightweight wearing experience. You'll never have to worry about sweat or water wearing it down, either. The reverse side of the double-layer nylon weave has attachment loops for a firm fastening that will remain secure during your workouts.
Elegant as ever: TRUMiRR Stainless Steel Fitbit Inspire 2 Band
It doesn't get more elegant than this. If you want a thin and fashionable Fitbit Inspire 2 band, look no further. These stainless steel bands have a fine satin finish and they're embedded with artificial rhinestone diamonds for an extra touch of class. The stainless steel adapters on both ends lock your tracker in place precisely and securely, so it'll never feel loose.
Best Fitbit Inspire 2 Bands Which should you buy?
Whether you're buying a fitness tracker for the first time or you've owned a few in the past, finding the right band to go with it is important. When selecting the best Fitbit Inspire 2 band, you'll have quite a few choices. If you want a comfortable band that's perfect for your active lifestyle, you'll appreciate the Wepro SIlicone Fitbit Inspire 2 Band. This three-pack allows you to choose from a variety of different color combos, too.
If you need something a bit more stylish for those special occasions, you may want to consider the Intoval Stainless Steel Fitbit Inspire 2 Band. The stainless steel mesh material is sleek and smooth, so it's ultra-thin and lightweight on your wrist. There are various color options, including black, silver, and rose gold. It may not be your first pick for high-intensity workouts, but it will keep you looking fancy when you attend formal events.
We've only just begun to scratch the surface on all of the Fitbit Inspire 2 bands. Whether you're seeking a band that's made of soft silicone, nylon, leather, or stainless steel, there's plenty more where that came from.
