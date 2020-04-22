Best Environmentally-Friendly Phone Accessories Android Central 2020

Technology and sustainability were mutually exclusive terms for quite a while, but these days, we're getting better about learning how to get the accessories we need for our phones without having to completely sacrifice our devotion to greener living. These cases, chargers, cables, and more are sustainably made, compostable, and/or made with renewable materials. Here are the most eco-friendly accessories you can buy for your smartphone today.

Great for you, great for the planet

As a case fiend, I'm happy to see more options beyond the traditional Pela Cases for earth-friendly cases. For the most impactful purchase you could make for the planet, buy one of Nimble's products like the Nimble Wireless Convertible Stand. Nimble's products are made of recycled and sustainable materials when possible, they're durable yet elegant-looking, and best of all, each time you purchase from Nimble, it sends you a pre-paid return envelope that you can fill with old electronics. Then, they can be sent to Nimble's recycling partner and be safely converted into something else instead of ending up in a landfill — or the black hole known as your "tech drawer."

Nimble also has a case recycling program so you can properly dispose of your old case once your new earth-friendly one like the Carved Wood+Resin Case comes in. I like Carved because the unique live edge wood and custom-blended resin make each case wonderful and unique.

Other ways to be eco-friendly with your tech purchases

This is going to sound counter-productive, but if you can't find an eco-friendly solution for all of your tech means, all is not lost. It simply means that you need to follow three other guiding principles when shopping for technology: