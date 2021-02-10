Best Clear Cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Android Central 2021
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a gorgeous, large-sized smartphone with a 6.8-inch screen. So, while you want to make sure it's sufficiently protected from drops, bumps, and scratches with a protective case, you also want to be able to show the beautiful phone off. That's where a clear case comes in handy. The best clear cases for the Galaxy S21 Ultra combine both a sleek transparent look with proper protection so you can feel confident that your device will last.
- Military-grade protection: Ringke Fusion
- Resist impacts: TORRAS Diamonds Clear Case
- Prop it up: ESR Metal Kickstand Case
- Reliable protection: Spigen Ultra Hybrid
- Lifetime warranty: HOOMIL Phone Case
- Super flexible: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Add some bounce: CASEKOO Crystal Clear
- Prevent yellowing: Meifigno Soft Clear Case
- Pop of color: i-Blason Ares Series
- Bacteria reduction: Speck Products Presidio Perfect Clear
- Go acrylic: Temdan Case
- Customer-approved: Cenmuttek Clear Case
Military-grade protection: Ringke FusionStaff Pick
Along with military-grade drop protection provided by the rugged TPU bumper, this case also provides a good grip so the phone won't slip out of your hands. Plus, it has built-in QuikCatch lanyard holes so you can run a lanyard through to carry over your shoulder or around your neck.
Resist impacts: TORRAS Diamonds Clear Case
The patented X-Shock impact resistance in all four corners protects the device from all kinds of drops, bumps, and other accidents. It features military-grade protection and a scratch-resistant design while also being totally transparent.
Prop it up: ESR Metal Kickstand Case
With a built-in kickstand on the back, you can adjust the phone up to 60 degrees in both portrait and landscape orientation, whether you're watching a movie or video chatting with a friend. With reinforced drop protection, this case is made from a flexible polymer.
Reliable protection: Spigen Ultra Hybrid
It's always a safe bet to go with Spigen, and this TPU bumper case has a durable PC back, raised bezels, pronounced buttons, and large cutouts that fit most cables so you can still charge the device while it's in the case.
Lifetime warranty: HOOMIL Phone Case
This company stands by its clear case with a lifetime warranty. Made of TPU and silicone, it's just 2mm thin and offers military-grade protection. Raised edges further protect the screen and cameras.
Super flexible: Spigen Liquid Crystal
If you prefer a more flexible case, this TPU option from Spigen is made from a single flexible layer that's easy to apply and take off. It's form-fitting yet also durable and anti-slip. It offers reinforced button protection as well.
Add some bounce: CASEKOO Crystal Clear
Shockproof airbags provide added protection to the device with this TPU and polycarbonate case, which has an ultra-clear hard back, 2mm raised bezels, and 1.2mm raised edges. Yet it still maintains an ultra-thin profile that won't add a lot of bulk to the slim phone.
Prevent yellowing: Meifigno Soft Clear Case
While most clear case manufacturers promise the cases won't yellow, Meifigno puts its money where its mouth is by promising to send you a brand new case if it ever yellows within the first year. Made of DE Bayer material, the case is soft and resistant to scratches and fingerprints.
Pop of color: i-Blason Ares Series
Add a pop of color with the Ares Series line of cases, which has a transparent back that comes in various colors around the edges including black, pink, or purple. Made of polycarbonate and flexible TPU, it has precise cutouts and also protective port covers.
Bacteria reduction: Speck Products Presidio Perfect Clear
You'll pay a bit more for this case compared to others, but it has the brand power of Speck behind it along with Microban invisible cleanliness on the surface, which reportedly reduces bacteria growth up to 99%. Made of polycarbonate, it offers up to 13 feet of drop protection. The clear coating also helps resist discoloration.
Go acrylic: Temdan Case
If you prefer an alternative material, this case is made from high-grade acrylic, soft TPU, and hard PC crystal clear polycarbonate. It's a basic case for a decent price that will provide clear protection against drops, bumps, scratches, and more.
Customer-approved: Cenmuttek Clear Case
With more than 1,500 five-star customer ratings, this case is a solid option if you're looking for a basic clear case to protect and show off the S21 Ultra. The soft bumper-style case has four raised corners along with a diamond antioxidant later to prevent it from yellowing.
Which Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra clear case should you choose?
The choice for the best clear case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra really comes down to personal preference and what features are most important to you. With all models on this list, the look and feel of your smartphone are maintained and protected by any number of clear cases. But there are subtle differences among them.
For example, the built-in lanyard holes in the Ringke Fusion case are great for carrying the phone around your neck when you don't have a purse or pocket available, while the built-in kickstand on the ESR Metal Kickstand case is a nice added benefit for watching videos or video calling.
I'm a fan of Spigen, however, because the company consistently cranks out high-quality cases for all of the most popular devices. And both models on this list fit the bill, with the Ultra Hybrid case being great for all-around, basic protection and the Liquid Crystal if you want something more flexible and form-fitting.
You really can't go wrong with any of the cases on this list for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Keep in mind, though, that most of them don't include a screen protector, so it's wise to grab one of those for the phone to ensure that you protect the back as well as the screen.
