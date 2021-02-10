Best Clear Cases for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Android Central 2021

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a gorgeous, large-sized smartphone with a 6.8-inch screen. So, while you want to make sure it's sufficiently protected from drops, bumps, and scratches with a protective case, you also want to be able to show the beautiful phone off. That's where a clear case comes in handy. The best clear cases for the Galaxy S21 Ultra combine both a sleek transparent look with proper protection so you can feel confident that your device will last.

Which Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra clear case should you choose?

The choice for the best clear case for the Galaxy S21 Ultra really comes down to personal preference and what features are most important to you. With all models on this list, the look and feel of your smartphone are maintained and protected by any number of clear cases. But there are subtle differences among them.

For example, the built-in lanyard holes in the Ringke Fusion case are great for carrying the phone around your neck when you don't have a purse or pocket available, while the built-in kickstand on the ESR Metal Kickstand case is a nice added benefit for watching videos or video calling.

I'm a fan of Spigen, however, because the company consistently cranks out high-quality cases for all of the most popular devices. And both models on this list fit the bill, with the Ultra Hybrid case being great for all-around, basic protection and the Liquid Crystal if you want something more flexible and form-fitting.

You really can't go wrong with any of the cases on this list for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Keep in mind, though, that most of them don't include a screen protector, so it's wise to grab one of those for the phone to ensure that you protect the back as well as the screen.