Best Clear Cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Android Central 2019

Some people think of clear cases for phones the way they think of vodka: they're supposed to be colorless, odorless, and all look and act the same. Clear cases are supposed to show off the phone inside and stay out of its way. But just as the impurities and textures of vodka brands can lead to differences in the drink and in the mouth, the details on our favorite clear cases don't just let your Samsung Galaxy Note 9's style show through; they make it shine like the jewel it is.

Crystal clear

You obviously want to protect your smartphone from damage, but you don't always want to cover up the natural beauty of your phone either. That's where clear cases come in. They let you show off the look of your phone while still keeping it safe. Fortunately, there are plenty of beautiful, well-priced options out there for you to choose from.

It's hard to argue with the style and slim substance of the Spigen Liquid Crystal — especially that Rose Quartz Glitter version I've been loving to pieces on my Galaxy S9+ since last summer — but the Casetego's patterned poise shakes things up in a fun way while still showing off the Note's inner beauty.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.