Even though the Galaxy S10E is the low-tier of Samsung's latest round of flagship smartphones it's still a beautiful and fully capable device that you'll want to show off. A clear case is a great option because it provides the protection you need to keep your phone looking great while also letting you show off how great your phone looks! My top pick is always the Spigen Liquid Crystal but I also really like the color accents built into the Zizo Refined.
Clearly great
Spigen Liquid CrystalStaff Favorite
If you're looking for a reliable clear case to protect your new phone, you can never go wrong with Spigen's Liquid Crystal series. It offers top-notch protection against scuffs and scratches, is shock absorbent for drops, and the one-piece design makes it easy to install.
Lifeproof with a view
Lifeproof NËXT
Lifeproof cases are designed to protect your phone with great drop protection for anyone who leads an active lifestyle. They're designed to survive drops from up to 2 meters and are touted as being dirtproof and snowproof, so it should protect your phone whether you're hitting the ski slopes or accidentally dropping your phone in a Walgreens parking lot.
Bucking the trend
Zizo Refined Series
Zizo's clear case lives up to its name, as a brand best known for creating bulky and rugged phone cases delivers a refined and minimalist design that's worth recommending. It's a rugged case that lets your phone shine through, available as an entirely clear case or with simple color accents around the edges and camera bezel that really pop.
Accented with color
Ringke Fusion
Ringke's Fusion clear case is a great pick for a lot of reasons. Firstly, it's a well-designed case that combines a rigid PC panel on the back with a shock-absorbing TPU bumper. It also includes a lanyard hole for adding a wrist strap and is available with a colorful bumper.
Ultra-thin case
Caseology Waterfall
The Caseology Waterfall case is a slim case that's designed to look nearly invisible on your phone. With it, you get great drop protection around the edges with a crystal clear backing that won't interfere at all with wireless charging.
What a bargain
MoKo Crystal Clear
Last but not least is this clear case from MoKo that undercuts the competition. It also combines a rigid backplate with a shock-absorbing TPU bumper for reliable protection while keeping the design nice and slim. It even includes a lanyard loop on the side!
Keep your Galaxy S10e protected with a great clear case that you can rely on! My personal recommendation is the Spigen Liquid Crystal but if you're looking for the cheapest option for protecting your budget flagship, that's the MoKo Crystal Clear case. If you're looking for something else to protect your Galaxy S10e, check out our other favorite cases for more recommendations!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.