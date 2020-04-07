To be the best VPN service doesn't mean you can't also be the cheapest VPN service. There are a ton of providers out there offering service, some of which offer it for free, and others charge a premium each month for access. The good news is that you don't have to go broke each month to afford the best VPN service you can. There are a lof of affordable VPN services, and we've rounded up all the best cheap VPNs in one place to make it easier for you.

You'll want to weigh out all your options here, but when it comes to cheap VPNs that are really affordable, we recommend Surfshark VPN for a number of reasons. At under $2 per month it's really hard to beat what it offers, so be sure to follow along below for more! You'd be surprised just how many cheap VPN services there are. For less than the price of a cup of coffee per month you can protect your entire month's worth of browsing. Here are our favorites, and the best you'll find. Surfshark VPN

Number of servers: 1,000+

Server Locations: 60+

Max Supported Devices: Unlimited

IP Addresses: N/A

There is no limit to the number of devices you can connect at once, and with servers all around the globe it's easy to keep your account safe and still access everything you want to see.

Surfshark VPN is a British Virgin Islands-based VPN provider that offers AES-256 encryption, a kill switch, DNS leak protection, and Double Hop capability to keep security in its DNA. Don't let the cute name fool you, Surfshark is ready to compete with all the other providers head to head. With over 1,000 servers spread across 60 different locations you can use its services for everything you'd normally think of. There are no limits in place as to how many devices you can have connected at the same time for each subscription, and the apps are super easy to use. Surfshark stripped out the extra fluff in its apps to make them super easy to understand and navigate. The company doesn't keep any user logs or histories. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, giving you enough time to try it out and see if it's the VPN service for you or not. Pros: Priced from just $1.99/mo

Over 1,000 servers available

Company based in British Virgin Islands

30-day money-back guarantee Cons: Privacy policy wording is vague

NordVPN

Number of servers: 5,600+

Server Locations: 60+

Max Supported Devices: 6

IP Addresses: N/A

Recent security concerns have bruised the NordVPN name a bit, but it's still a great VPN service that is worth your consideration.

It may not be the absolute cheapest option, but the deal that NordVPN is running right now makes it quite a compelling option. Pricing for the service starts at just $3.49 per month, but right now when you sign up for the 3-year plan you can get up to an extra year of VPN service for free, which brings that actual cost down pretty significantly. A recent bit of news revealed that back in 2018 one of the company's servers was compromised. After investigating it, and the confirmation from Nord, it was understood that it was a single server with limited information being obtained. There's a lot at play here beyond just Nord's involvement, and our pals at TechRadar have a great breakdown, so be sure to check that out. Aside from that, NordVPN offers some really compelling features that would make you want to use it. There are more than 5,600 servers available that are spread around over 60 different countries and Nord makes use of 2048-bit encryption, which exceeds what others are doing. The company also offers a kill switch, apps for all the popular platforms, DNS leak protection, and more. You can use it to easily circumvent geo-restrictions with a built-in feature that makes it easy to conenct to the right server location. You can sign up and pay monthly, but the way to get the best deal is to just go all-in on the three year plan, which is just $3.49 per month. Pros: Recognized name

Nearly 6,000 servers

2048-bit encryption

Multiple plan options Cons: Recent security breach

IPVanish

Number of servers: 1,300+

Server Locations: 50+

Max Supported Devices: 10

IP Addresses: N/A When it comes to IPVanish, it falls inline feature wise with many of the other providers, but comes in a little bit cheaper than some of the others.There are more than 1,300 servers spread across 50 different countries and it offers up to 10 simultaneous connections on a single account. It is a US-based provider, which some people may not like, but IPVanish does not keep logs or any other information on its users. There are apps for all major platforms and it's very easy to use. Pros 1,300+ servers in 50+ countries

Reliable, speedy service

Apps for all major platforms

10 simultaneous connections

Free cloud storage Cons Only 7-day money-back guarantee

U.S.-based

Hotspot Shield VPN

Number of servers: 2,500+

Server Locations: 70+

Max Supported Devices: 5

IP Addresses: N/A

It's our top pick for free VPNs for several reasons, but Hotspot Shield also makes it to the list for the best cheap VPN service on the paid side.

We had a few complaints when looking at Hotspot Shield as the best free VPN service, but almost every one of them gets solved when you pony up a few dollars each month and pay to use it. It comes in as one of the best cheap VPN providers for a few reasons, from unlimited bandwidth and devices to the 24/7 customer support. There are over 2,500 servers in more than 70 locations across the world. You can connect up to five devices at the same time, and it's completely ad-free. There is no data logging with Hotspot Shield, and the only major lacking things are OpenVPN support and Bitcoin for payments. This is one that you'll want to try out for just under $3 per month. Pros: Great customer support

Unlimited bandwith each month

Over 2,500 servers

Great free plan available Cons: No longer supports OpenVPN protocol

ExpressVPN

Number of servers: 3,000+

Server Locations: 160

Max Supported Devices: 5

IP Addresses: 30,000

While it may not be perfect, it offers you excellent speeds, a reliable connection, customer service that's always available, and an app that you will understand how to use.

ExpressVPN combines the best of nearly all worlds and features when it comes to VPNs, but that comes at a price to you. It's definitely more expensive than the other services out there by about double each month, but it's also one of the most reliable offerings that we've tested with the fastest and most consistent speeds. The service is easy to use and the mobile apps are super friendly. ExpressVPN offers 24/7 customer support so should you run into any issues, you can get them resolved pretty easily. When it comes to downsides, there's not much to complain about. The service checks a lot of the key boxes for what most VPN users will care about and want, though it does charge a bit of a premium for it. The pricing structure is higher than some of the competition, but using our link you can actually save up to 49% on your first year of service, along with an extra three months free. Remember, ExpressVPN gives you a free 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you don't find it valuable or just can't figure it out, you can always get your money back with ease. Be sure to read our full ExpressVPN review and get started for yourself below. Pros: Servers in 160 locations

100 Mbps download speed

Great customer support

Works with almost every device & browser Cons: More expensive than others

