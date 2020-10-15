Best Cheap USB Microphones Android Central 2020

A cheap USB microphone doesn't necessarily mean that it's bad — it just means you need to have appropriate expectations. Luckily, some low-cost USB microphones offer excellent audio like the well-loved Blue Snowball iCE. Blue is known for producing high-quality audio and has brought its expertise to a more affordable price range, making it an excellent choice for gaming or video chats. While there are plenty of great microphone options for your computer out there, why spend a lot of money when you don't need to? Here are the best cheap USB microphones to get you great audio on your computer.

Blue is known for making some of the best affordable microphones for multiple use cases. It has some of the most unique looking options too. The Snowball iCE is no exception, with a retro feel to its spherical shape. This cardioid condenser microphone is perfect for recording almost anything to your computer. It is even Skype and Discord-certified due to its excellent voice pickup. As a cardioid style microphone, the Snowball iCE has a forward-focused pickup pattern. That's why this style of mic is so great for anything voice focused. When making your video calls, there's a smaller chance for background noises likes kids, dogs, or the air conditioner to be heard by the microphone. Pair this with Blue's custom condenser capsule, and you'll get crystal clear audio, whether it's live or recorded. With the Blue Snowball iCE, you get an adjustable tripod included, but the attachment point is a standard size ready for several accessories. Utilizing USB 2.0 for data and power transfer, you'll be able to plug this into your PC or Mac without any issues. Speaking of plugging into your computer, you'll need to use settings on your system to control things like mute and gain on the microphone because it's missing the on device controls. So the next time you have a full docket of video calls to make, you know that the person on the other end of the chat will hear you loud and clear when you have the Blue Snowball iCE microphone. Pros: Custom condenser capsule for crisp audio

Front-focused cardioid pattern

Plug and play for PC and Mac

Skype and Discord certification Cons: No included pop filter

Missing built-in gain control

No mute switch

Runner-Up: Fifine K669B

Fifine K669B may have a more traditional look, but it still offers some fantastic features at a great price range. This USB 2.0 condenser microphone works on both PC and Mac without the need for extra software. This makes it simple to get started using it for YouTube, gaming, video chat, or other audio recording needs. Just be sure that your setup allows for the shorter cord that is built into the microphone. As a condenser mic, it brings exceptional audio pickup to ensure accurate sound reproduction. Even though this is a cardioid polar pattern, the microphone encapsulation style still has a small bit of background pickup. This is due to the design of the microphone casing being open. You do get a tripod and stand that allows you to adjust your microphone to point exactly where you want to avoid background noises better. There is a built-in volume knob to let you get just the right level when recording or speaking live. The knob also acts as a mute switch to turn off the microphone. When you're ready for your next audio session, just plug and play to get started. Pros: Traditional design may work with more setups

Built-in volume adjustment knob

Sensitive condenser for accurate audio Cons: Even as cardioid, the design still gets background noise

Short built-in cord

No included pop filter

Best Value: CMTECK CMG006

This highly adjustable and unique looking microphone brings some handy features along with its style. The CMTECK CMG006 has a small footprint on your desk with a base that has some blue LED lights if that's your thing, and a switch to turn them off if they aren't. The base also has a status light to tell you that you're connected, picking up audio, and muted — which can be done with the built-in switch. You just won't be able to control volume through the microphone. As a condenser style microphone, you get accurate sound reproduction in a small package. Because this is an omnidirectional style mic, it works great for single audio pickup and for recording multiple people. Omnidirectional microphones can sometimes be seen as a negative because there is a higher chance for background noise to be heard, but that's not the case with the CMTECK CCS2.0 Smart Chip. This built-in feature brings in noise-canceling technology to help eliminate echos and unwanted noise from being heard in your recordings. However, the noise-canceling isn't perfect and has to work extra hard because the microphone is very sensitive. As a plug-and-play device, it's ready to for your Mac or PC audio needs right out of the box. Pros: Small footprint and adjustable neck

Built-in noise-canceling technology

Great for group recordings

Built-in mute switch Cons: No volume control

Mic design means there's no way to use a pop filter

Almost too sensitive; picks up a lot of sounds

Best Microphone with an Included Arm: Neewer NW-7000 USB

Anyone who is ready to start recording and doesn't want to worry about picking up accessories later should check out this setup from Neewer. It comes with the NW-7000 cardioid pickup pattern condenser style microphone that is great for all types of audio recording. Set that up with everything else in this package, and you are ready to go. For those recording sessions when you want to get a bit of space between you and your computer setup, the NW-35 adjustable arm is there. This allows you to extend, swivel, raise, or lower the microphone to wherever you desire in a snap. It's worth noting though that when mounted on the arm the cord is relatively short so you can't get too far from your computer. The included shock mount will keep any random vibrations from affecting your recordings. Toss on the anti-wind foam cap and pop filter and your voice calls, gaming sessions, guitar-shredding nights are all set to sound crystal clear. This USB-powered microphone is plug and play ready for your Mac or PC. It has a relatively limited pickup range and no built-in adjustments for volume or even to mute. However, as a budget-focused microphone in a great accessory kit, it should do excellent for most basic needs. Pros: Included pop filter and windscreen are excellent

Focused cardioid pattern for direct audio

The adjustable arm saves desk space. Cons: No built-in controls

Shallow response range

Included cord is short when on the arm

Best Complete Microphone Kit: TONOR TC30

For a desk setup that gets you a great set of accessories in addition to a solid cardioid condenser microphone, the TONORO TC30 is an excellent place to start. The microphone is a USB 2.0 model that's ready to go right out of the box with its USB-A to USB-C cable — hallelujah, no micro-USB. Using its cardioid pickup pattern that faces forward and a bit upward focused, it does a good job avoiding any unwanted noise. You also get a well-built tripod that connects directly to the included shock mount. This helps to avoid vibrational sound pickup from a shaky desk or other small, unexpected bumps to the microphone. The lower microphone senstivity could be part of the reason it doesn't pick up a lot of background noise, so you'll want to be intentional with your recording moments. To help aid in sound clarity, there is also a pop filter included that attaches via a solid steel arm to ensure proper placement. This setup is fantastic for all sorts of vocal audio needs. From games on Twitch to Zoom calls for work, you'll get great audio here. However, without built-in volume, mute, or gain controls, it may not work well for something like recording a full band as that requires a more comprehensive frequency response range. Pros: High-quality accessories included

Modern USB-C connection

Clear vocal audio reproduction Cons: No onboard controls

Shallow frequency range

Sensitivity is lower than some other options

