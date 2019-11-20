You don't have to spend a lot these days to get a pretty decent Android phone. We've seen manufacturers push the limits to bring the prices down, and for just a few hundred bucks you can get a truly capable device. From Motorola to Google, just about everyone offers affordable Android phones these days, and Black Friday is sure to bring these prices even lower.

We are already seeing some pretty great Black Friday deals hitting, so if you stumble across a deal be sure to take advantage of it immediately insead of waiting, as it could expire at any time.

What should you look for in a cheap phone?

Everyone loves a deal on a brand new phone, and Black Friday is a great time to upgrade to something new for less. Of course, not all phones are made equal and when we're talking about cheap phone deals you're still going to want to avoid spending on budget devices from brands you're not familiar with.

We're going to be updating this article with the best Black Friday deals we find, but for now we know to look out for steep discounts from some of the big phone makers such as Motorola, Nokia, and Google. In the case of Google, you can expect to find its brand new Pixel 4 and 4XL discounted by $100 or more, with even steeper discounts available for older model Pixels such as the 3 and 3a.

Check out our Best Cheap Android Phone Buyer's Guide for a comprehensive breakdown of the best cheap Android phones you should keep an eye out for this Black Friday.

Is it worth buying an Alexa Built-In Phone?

Amazon has been busy integrating its Alexa voice assistant into all sorts of devices, from speakers, smart displays, tablets, streaming boxes and more. While Amazon does not offer an Alexa-branded smartphone of their own built around Alexa, it does partner with brands like Motorola, LG, and Sony to get a collection of Amazon apps pre-installed on the devices including Amazon Shopping, Amazon Music, Audible, and Alexa of course.

If you've already got some Alexa-enabled devices set up around your home, an Alexa Built-In phone would be a very smart purchase because you'll get another convenient way to access information using just your voice and

You can find our round up of the best Alexa Built-In phones to know which ones to keep an eye on when the Black Friday deals start rolling out.

Where is the best place to buy a cheap Android phone on Black Friday?

Black Friday is sort of a misnomer these days, given that the sales typically start trickling out well before Black Friday and extend over the weekend and into Cyber Monday and beyond.

To be sure you don't miss out on a great deal on a new phone, you'll certainly want to check out everything being offered on Amazon's Black Friday, where new deals are updated every hour. You'll also want to follow the deals at Best Buy and also check out Walmart to be sure you don't miss out on anything.

Best Cheap Android Phone Black Friday Deals