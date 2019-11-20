You don't have to spend a lot these days to get a pretty decent Android phone. We've seen manufacturers push the limits to bring the prices down, and for just a few hundred bucks you can get a truly capable device. From Motorola to Google, just about everyone offers affordable Android phones these days, and Black Friday is sure to bring these prices even lower.
We are already seeing some pretty great Black Friday deals hitting, so if you stumble across a deal be sure to take advantage of it immediately insead of waiting, as it could expire at any time.
What should you look for in a cheap phone?
Everyone loves a deal on a brand new phone, and Black Friday is a great time to upgrade to something new for less. Of course, not all phones are made equal and when we're talking about cheap phone deals you're still going to want to avoid spending on budget devices from brands you're not familiar with.
We're going to be updating this article with the best Black Friday deals we find, but for now we know to look out for steep discounts from some of the big phone makers such as Motorola, Nokia, and Google. In the case of Google, you can expect to find its brand new Pixel 4 and 4XL discounted by $100 or more, with even steeper discounts available for older model Pixels such as the 3 and 3a.
Check out our Best Cheap Android Phone Buyer's Guide for a comprehensive breakdown of the best cheap Android phones you should keep an eye out for this Black Friday.
Is it worth buying an Alexa Built-In Phone?
Amazon has been busy integrating its Alexa voice assistant into all sorts of devices, from speakers, smart displays, tablets, streaming boxes and more. While Amazon does not offer an Alexa-branded smartphone of their own built around Alexa, it does partner with brands like Motorola, LG, and Sony to get a collection of Amazon apps pre-installed on the devices including Amazon Shopping, Amazon Music, Audible, and Alexa of course.
If you've already got some Alexa-enabled devices set up around your home, an Alexa Built-In phone would be a very smart purchase because you'll get another convenient way to access information using just your voice and
You can find our round up of the best Alexa Built-In phones to know which ones to keep an eye on when the Black Friday deals start rolling out.
Where is the best place to buy a cheap Android phone on Black Friday?
Black Friday is sort of a misnomer these days, given that the sales typically start trickling out well before Black Friday and extend over the weekend and into Cyber Monday and beyond.
To be sure you don't miss out on a great deal on a new phone, you'll certainly want to check out everything being offered on Amazon's Black Friday, where new deals are updated every hour. You'll also want to follow the deals at Best Buy and also check out Walmart to be sure you don't miss out on anything.
Best Cheap Android Phone Black Friday Deals
|Android Phones on Sale
|Deal Price
|Google Pixel 4
|$755 at Amazon
|Google Pixel 4 XL
|$899 at Amazon
|Google Pixel 3
|$449 at Amazon
|Google Pixel 3 XL
|$535 at Amazon
|Google Pixel 3a
|$398 at Amazon
|Google Pixel 3a XL
|$460 at Amazon
|Moto G7 Power
|$180 at Amazon
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL
Every year, Google reliably offers a nice discount on its latest Pixel phones for Black Friday shoppers. Its a perfect excuse for thrifty consumers eager to read the reviews as they roll in and then snag the phone at a to hold off on buying the latest Pixel until you see those Black Friday prices start rolling out.
Get it for less
Google Pixel 4
A flawed flagship with an amazing camera.
The Pixel 4 does everything the 4 XL does, which is a boon for small phone fans. However, its battery life is so bad that you may be better off negating the Black Friday discount and snagging the XL version.
The one you want
Google Pixel 4 XL
Bigger is always better.
It may be $100 more, but the Pixel 4 XL also has acceptable battery life. It also has a bigger display to give you more room for work and play.
Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL
Now is a great time to upgrade to a Pixel 3 or 3 XL and enjoy a pure Android experience along with the best phone cameras from 2018. These Pixels are already discounted by up to 44% with even more enticing deals potentially on the horizon.
Last year's gem
Google Pixel 3
Still a winner in 2019.
The Pixel 3 is a simple, powerful phone with an excellent camera and simple software that anyone will enjoy using.
Go big or go home
Google Pixel 3 XL
Bigger is always better.
The Pixel 3 XL offes the same great Pixel experience with a larger screen and battery that allows you to get more use out of your phone throughout the day.
Pixel 3a and 3a XL
The Pixel 3a was one of the more exciting phones released in 2019, offering the outstanding Pixel software experience and camera at a mid-range price. It's definitely worth keeping an eye out for deals on this phone throughout Black Friday as we're expecting to see an additonal $100 in savings here.
The smaller option
Google Pixel 3a
A more affordable Pixel.
Google's intention with the Pixel 3a lineup was to deliver the same great Pixel experience at a mid-range price. It's smaller size means you get less battery life, too, so that's the major trade-off for settling for the smaller phone.
More to love
Google Pixel 3a XL
Flagship size at a mid-range price.
The Pixel 3a XL is a solid phone that doesn't skimp on size or capabilities. It's flagship-sized, and most importantly has a battery that's over 20% larger than the base Pixel 3a — you'll want that extra screen space and battery longevity.
Moto G7 Power
Motorola released three versions of the Moto G7 device this year, and the Power model is the best of the three when it comes to battery life, as it features the ability to last for three days straight before needing to be recharged thanks to its 5,000mAh battery. It's also equipped with a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a microSD card slot where you can expand its memory with a microSD card up to 512GB. It runs Android 9.0 out of the box with the option to upgrade as future software becomes available.
Battery for days
Moto G7 Power
Still a winner in 2019.
This Moto G7 variant has a 6.2-inch display and is accompanied by a 5000mAh battery to help you get through more than two days without needing to charge.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.