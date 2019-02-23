Introduced alongside the rest of the Moto G7 family, the G7 Play sports the smallest display of the group, making it much easier to handle while still giving you a lot of the same features and specs. But there are some of us out there who still want to keep our precious devices protected no matter what, and here are the best cases for the G7 Play.
Slim and Matte
Cimo Slim Matte TPU CaseStaff Favorite
Slim cases are definitely popular since they keep the bulkiness of your already-hefty smartphone down. The Cimo Slim Matte case offers a slim construction, along with raised bezels and tactile button covers for the best all-around experience.
On the hip
Lovpec Holster Case
It's important to have great protection, but also a case with a holster is always a plus. The Lovpec Holster Case offers not only an easy way to have your phone handy on your hip, but the case also sports a built-in kickstand so that you can prop up your Moto G7 Power to watch some YouTube or Netflix.
See-thru
PushImei Transparent Case
TPU cases are some of the most popular on the market, but when you can get that plus a clear case, then that makes everything even better. Being able to show off your new toy while also keeping it protected is a great combination and that's what this PushImei case aims to provide.
Carbon Fiber
SCL Carbon Fiber Protection Cover
The Carbon Fiber case from SCL is your more traditional protective case, but that might be just what you're looking for. This G7 Play case offers not only shock absorption, but also slip-resistance and heat-dissipation. All of this can be had for less than $10.
Ultra Thin
CASEVASN Soft Skin Case
CASEVASN has been around for a bit and provides great cases for those who like the feeling of a flexible rubber case. There's a "dotted texture" design on the inside of the case, which helps to keep your G7 Play protected while maintaining an ultra-thin profile.
These are just some of the cases available for the Moto G7 Play, but we expect to see more options launch in the future. The Cimo Slim Matte Case keeps your device protected while looking good, all for under $10 and is our favorite out of the bunch.
