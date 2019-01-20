With a beautiful two-tone rear finish and an impressive spec sheet for just $300, the Honor 8X is one of the most attractive phones in the budget range. You'll undoubtedly want to protect your shiny, new phone, so we've rounded up some of the best Honor 8X cases to make your life a little easier.
Clear cover
KuGi Ultra-Thin
The Honor 8X has a gorgeous, high-gloss back panel with eye-catching colors, so why not show it off with a clear case? The KuGi case is almost entirely clear, save for the colored trim around the top, bottom, and buttons, and the TPU material keeps it flexible and durable.
Air cushion
Spigen Liquid Air
Spigen is one of the most popular case brands around, and its Liquid Air case is slim, fingerprint-resistant, and stylish with a geometric pattern on the back. Spigen reinforces the corners of its case with its shock-absorbent Air Cushion technology.
Shock absorption
MoKo Carbon Fiber
If you're more concerned with protecting your phone than displaying it, MoKo's slim TPU case is a great protective case at a low price. Carbon fiber stylings add a touch of flare back to a case that offers full protection at low prices.
Rugged kickstand
Boythink Double-Layer Hybrid
What's better than a single protective layer? Two, of course — Boythink covers your Honor 8X with a soft layer of TPU and a harder polycarbonate outer shell. It also includes a kickstand and well-textured back that's easy to hold onto.
Cards and cash
kwmobile Wallet
You already have your phone in your pocket; why not put our wallet there too? The kwmobile Wallet Case has three card slots, along with a cash pocket, and the fabric and faux-leather folio flap can be used as a kickstand.
One-handed use
Orzero Hybrid Case
PopSockets are great grips, but they add a lot of bulk to your phone's back. Orzero tackles that issue by tucking its metal ring grip neatly into its case. Its dual-layer construction also makes it protective, with both TPU and polycarbonate layers.
The Honor 8X is a great phone that deserves an equally great case. Luckily, it's easy to find affordable options for every different type of user, whether you like slim cases, folios, or dual-layer protection. While showing off that lovely layered back with KuGi Ultra-Thin is more than reasonable, the solid MoKo Carbon Fiber gives you a greater level of protection with a style all its own.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.