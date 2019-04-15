We get it — the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are beautiful phones and it might be hard to keep your hands off of them. But it's both dangerous and illegal to use your phone while driving. Fortunately, if you get a quality car mount, you can have access to your phone to see and answer incoming calls, follow turn-by-turn directions, or control your music without taking your hands off the wheel. We've rounded up some of our favorite car mounts on this list, with a wireless charging option if that's an important feature for you.

What's our pick?

The Galaxy S8 is a great device that deserves a great car mount whenever you are ready to get on the road. Our pick is the Kenu AirFrame+ due to how easy it is to adjust and the fact that Kenu specializes in mounts, so you know you're getting a great product.

If you are okay with splurging a bit, and want to have wireless charging, then the iOttie Easy One Touch Fast Charge Car Mount would be the best bet. This adjustable car mount will handle whatever smartphone you throw at it, while also keeping it charged while you're on your travels.

