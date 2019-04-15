We get it — the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are beautiful phones and it might be hard to keep your hands off of them. But it's both dangerous and illegal to use your phone while driving. Fortunately, if you get a quality car mount, you can have access to your phone to see and answer incoming calls, follow turn-by-turn directions, or control your music without taking your hands off the wheel. We've rounded up some of our favorite car mounts on this list, with a wireless charging option if that's an important feature for you.
Adjustable grip
Kenu Airframe+
Kenu is a company that has been around for awhile, but this company focuses on various mounts and chargers. The Kenu Airframe+ is another mount that uses one of the vents in your car, but it can be adjusted to hold any phone, even large ones like the Galaxy S8.
Wireless charging
iOttie Easy One Touch Fast Charge Car Mount
Just about every major smartphone nowadays has wireless Qi charging capabilities, and it's important to keep our phones topped off. The iOttie Easy One Touch Car Mount is a hybrid car mount, as it can mount on the dashboard or your window, but also includes Qi wireless charging. Since this mount is adjustable, it can be arranged to fit just about any size device you may get your hands on.
Dual functionality
Spigen Ring Style Phone Holder
Spigen is one of the best in the business when it comes to great cases for your devices, but the company also has another great product for you. The Spigen Style Ring makes it easier to grip your smartphone, similar to that of a PopSocket, but this also includes a hook mount for you to use in your car. The ring itself rotates so that you can get the best viewing angle while you have Maps open in your car.
Plain and simple
TechMatte Magnetic Car Phone Mount
If you want a no-frills car mount, then the TechMatte magnetic mount is for you. This mount is compatible with every smartphone since you place the included metal plate on the inside of whichever case you are using. This also means that you can just unmount your phone whenever, without having to fiddle with anything else.
Magnetic and adjustable
Nite Ize Steelie Dash Mount Kit
The Nite Ize Steelie Dash Mount has been around for quite awhile, and for good reason. This is a unique solution as there is a ball mount that gets attached to your dashboard, and a magnet that gets attached to the back of your phone or case. This ball design allows for adjustable viewing angles, making sure you don't have to strain to see where your next turn is at.
For the dash
Bosynoy Dashboard Phone Holder
Some folks don't want to lose an air vent with a car mount, and you don't want another mount to leave sticky residue behind if it's time for a change. The Bosynoy Car Mount will easily rest on the dashboard of your car thanks to its adhesive silicone film on the base. This ensures that your phone won't go sliding around and will stay put while you're driving.
What's our pick?
The Galaxy S8 is a great device that deserves a great car mount whenever you are ready to get on the road. Our pick is the Kenu AirFrame+ due to how easy it is to adjust and the fact that Kenu specializes in mounts, so you know you're getting a great product.
If you are okay with splurging a bit, and want to have wireless charging, then the iOttie Easy One Touch Fast Charge Car Mount would be the best bet. This adjustable car mount will handle whatever smartphone you throw at it, while also keeping it charged while you're on your travels.
