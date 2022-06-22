Best car chargers for Google Pixel 6 in 2022
Hit the open road with Google Assistant and Tensor at your side, fully charged.
The Google Pixel 6 is an affordable phone built for taking on the go. Thanks to Tensor's AI optimization, it can answer your Google Assistant questions in a flash, live translate or transcribe words to text, and take gorgeous photos. But all of that is moot if you can't keep your Google Pixel 6 charged while you're on the go. So with that in mind, we've rounded up a list of the best car chargers for Google Pixel 6 available right now.
Rev up your phone's engines with the best car chargers for Google Pixel 6
Anker PowerDrive+ III Duo
The premium car charger
This charger features two ports for charging two devices simultaneously, one at 30W and one at 20W, far faster than most car chargers. In addition to being compatible with the Google Pixel 6, the Anker 50W charger also works with other USB-C and legacy USB phones, tablets, and other devices. The USB-C cables are sold separately.
Belkin Boost Charge 36W Vehicle Charger
Belkin's best
While the Belkin brand is often associated with Apple products, the Belkin Boost Charge Vehicle Charger is USB-C compatible, which also charges the Google Pixel 6. Like the Anker 36W, the Belkin charger also can charge up to two devices simultaneously and features a low-profile design. However, it's worth pointing out that this charger doesn't come with a USB-C cable.
Spigen USB-C Car Charger
The pocket charger
The Spigen USB-C Car Charger is powerful yet compact, measuring 2.78-inches tall and 1.2-inches wide. Featuring a total 65W output, the Spigen charger can charge up to two devices simultaneously and features the exclusive Spigen Intelligent Safety technology, which ensures safe charging by controlling temperatures, input, and output. Unfortunately, USB-C cables are not included.
Anker Nano II
Another Anker
Powered by GaN II Technology, the Anker Nano II is a wall charger used in cars featuring two-prong outlets. It boasts universal compatibility, meaning it will charge any Google Pixel 3 and later devices, as well as Samsung and Apple phones, tablets, and other accessories.
Google 30W USB-C Power Charger
Google's pick
The Google 30W USB-C Power Charger is compatible with your Google Pixel 6 and other Google products, as well as non-Google devices that charge via USB-C port. It's also one of the smaller chargers on the market, measuring 1.04 inches tall by 2.67 inches high. You can also choose to buy the charger with or without an extra USB-C cable. You'll need a two-prong car outlet.
Mkeke 20W USB-C Charger
The bargain charger
The Mkeke 20W USB-C Charger is compatible with any USB-C enabled device and can charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes. Like other chargers on this list, the Mkeke features smart technology protecting your devices from overheating and overcharging. However, while the Mkeke charger is the most affordable on this list, it doesn't include a USB-C cable and only charges one device at a time.
The right Pixel 6 car chargers for you
While these aren't the only available car chargers for Google Pixel 6 on the market right now, the chargers listed above are definitely among the best-priced and highest rated by current phone carriers using devices with a USB-C port.
If you're looking for a fast charger for your car, then the Anker 50W Powerdrive III Duo and the Belkin Boost Charge 36W Vehicle Charger are probably your best options. And if you're seeking a charger with a lot of juice, but it also allows you to charge up at home, then the Google 30W USB-C Power Charger might be the better pick. Meanwhile, the more affordable Mkeke 20W USB-C Charger, also sold in a two-pack on Amazon, is a good alternative for bargain shoppers. You could also check our larger list of the best Pixel 6 chargers if you prefer to see more options.
Once you've sorted out which car charger will be the best fit, you might want to extend the lifespan of your new phone by checking out our list of the best Google Pixel 6 cases.
