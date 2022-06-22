Best car chargers for Google Pixel 6 in 2022

The Google Pixel 6 is an affordable phone built for taking on the go. Thanks to Tensor's AI optimization, it can answer your Google Assistant questions in a flash, live translate or transcribe words to text, and take gorgeous photos. But all of that is moot if you can't keep your Google Pixel 6 charged while you're on the go. So with that in mind, we've rounded up a list of the best car chargers for Google Pixel 6 available right now.

Rev up your phone's engines with the best car chargers for Google Pixel 6

The right Pixel 6 car chargers for you

While these aren't the only available car chargers for Google Pixel 6 on the market right now, the chargers listed above are definitely among the best-priced and highest rated by current phone carriers using devices with a USB-C port.

If you're looking for a fast charger for your car, then the Anker 50W Powerdrive III Duo and the Belkin Boost Charge 36W Vehicle Charger are probably your best options. And if you're seeking a charger with a lot of juice, but it also allows you to charge up at home, then the Google 30W USB-C Power Charger might be the better pick. Meanwhile, the more affordable Mkeke 20W USB-C Charger, also sold in a two-pack on Amazon, is a good alternative for bargain shoppers. You could also check our larger list of the best Pixel 6 chargers if you prefer to see more options.

Once you've sorted out which car charger will be the best fit, you might want to extend the lifespan of your new phone by checking out our list of the best Google Pixel 6 cases.