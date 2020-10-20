Just last week, Amazon's huge Prime Day sale offered discounts on tech, toys, home & kitchen essentials, and more, all available exclusively for Amazon Prime members. It's only been seven days, and yet thanks to Best Buy's new 60-hour sale that's now live, some of the best Prime Day deals of the entire sale are returning for a short time. Best of all, unlike during Amazon's sale, you don't have to be a Prime member to shop these deals at Best Buy. You'll even score free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, or you can select free in-store pickup to skip the shipping charge.
This sale runs through Thursday, October 22 with half of the deals available today and more going live at midnight CST on Wednesday, October 21. If you didn't get a chance to shop during Prime Day, this could be your last opportunity to grab some of these low prices before Black Friday or the end of the year. Below you'll find all the best offers currently available at Best Buy each day of the sale. If you can't wait for Best Buy's Black Friday deals, this is the perfect time to shop.
Best Amazon device deals
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | $18.99 at Best Buy
Grab Amazon's popular Echo Dot smart speaker at over 60% off its regular price. This deal saves you $31 and is only available on the Charcoal colorway of this speaker.
Echo Flex | $9.99 at Best Buy
The Echo Flex is currently discounted by $15 at Best Buy! This mini smart speaker plugs directly into an AC outlet into your home for an affordable way to bring Alexa into every room.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering 50% off the Echo Show 5 smart display for a limited time! This device features Alexa and allows you to control compatible smart home devices with your voice. It's also able to stream movies and shows, music, YouTube videos, and more. Only the charcoal model is on sale today.
Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $49.99 at Best Buy
The Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini may be two of Amazon's smallest smart home devices, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flexibility and convenience. Today's deal saves you 50% off the Echo Show 5 and gets you the Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra!
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet | $79.99 at Best Buy
Pick up the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet at a $60 discount right now. This deal scores you the tablet along with a kid-proof case, a two-year replacement guarantee with no questions asked, and a full year of Amazon Kids+ service!
Ring Video Doorbell 3 | $139.99 at Best Buy
The newest model of the Ring Video Doorbell features improved motion detection, enhanced Wi-Fi, and more. Use your phone or a compatible smart home device to see, hear, and speak with visitors at your door even when you're not at home.
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5 | $169.99 at Best Buy
Add an Echo Show 5 smart display to your order of the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus right now for only $10 more! The Echo Show 5 is one of the devices you can use to view your doorbell's live video feed and speak with visitors.
Echo Studio | $149.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 on the Echo Studio today. This is Amazon's best Echo speaker so far, offering an immersive, 3-dimensional soundscape via its 5 integrated speakers and Dolby Atmos technology. It also features Alexa and a built-in smart home hub for Zigbee-compatible devices.
Echo Auto | $19.99 at Best Buy
Bring Alexa along on all your road trips with Echo Auto at $30 off. This small Echo device lets you talk with Alexa while you drive and ask her to stream music, check on the weather, update you on sport scores or the latest news, make calls, and more.
Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB | $129.99 at Best Buy
Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you'll be able to watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device, and today's deal saves you $100 off its usual cost.
Amazon Fire TV Recast 1TB | $179.99 at Best Buy
While the 500GB Fire TV Recast above can hold up to 75 hours of recorded content, this 1TB model can hold 150 hours. Plus, it allows you to record up to four shows simultaneously whereas the 500GB model can only record two shows at once. This deal saves you $100 instantly.
Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $119.99 at Best Buy
This deal saves you $60 off the regular price of Toshiba's 32-inch 720p HD Smart TV. This Fire TV Edition comes with the Alexa Voice Remote and is only available at this price for a limited time.
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $279.99 at Best Buy
Save $100 on Toshiba's 55-inch 4K UHD Fire TV Edition Smart TV for a limited time at Best Buy. With built-in access to apps like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more, you'll have no trouble finding something to watch.
Samsung 82-inch 8 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV | $1,399.99 at Best Buy
Save $600 off the regular price of Samsung's 82-inch 8 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV through Thursday night at Best Buy. This TV features access to streaming services like HBO Max, Netflix, Apple TV+, and more without needing a separate streaming device.
Samsung 43-inch 7 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV | $279.99 at Best Buy
Another Samsung option is this 43-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV. It features nearly all the same smart functionality as the model above but at a massive discount.
Insignia 55-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $319.99 at Best Buy
This is one of the largest Fire TV Edition smart TVs you can buy, and today it's available at a discount of $110! With the Fire TV experience built in, you can access apps like Netflix, Disney+, and more. It's even Alexa voice-enabled.
Samsung 65-inch The Frame Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV | $1,499.99 at Best Buy
Samsung's The Frame Series Smart TVs are designed to look like a work of art. They can even show art when they're not in use to fool your guests into thinking you don't even have a TV until it's showtime. Today's deal saves you $500 off its full cost.
Hisense 43-inch H55 Series Full HD Smart Android TV | $249.99 at Best Buy
You can save $20 on this Android TV by Hisense during Best Buy's sale this week. This TV includes features like built-in Google Assistant, Bluetooth compatibility, DTS Studio Sound, and more.
Samsung 75-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV | $799.99 at Best Buy
Samsung's 6 Series 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV is currently $50 off at Best Buy. This model offers Dolby Audio, motion rate 120, SmartThings compatibility, PurColor, and the ability to be voice controlled using Amazon's Alexa.
