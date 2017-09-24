Best overall BlackBerry KEYone See at Amazon BlackBerry is legendary when it comes to mobile device management and security, and follows that trend when using Android to power its phones. With the KEYone, you also get the keyboard experience that only BlackBerry can offer. The KEYone is a great way to enjoy Android for people who still want a physical keyboard on their phone, and peace of mind that knowing a company is concerned about security. Bottom line: BlackBerry continues its reputation of excellent mobile security and having a great keyboard with the KEYone. One more thing: The BlackBerry is usually the first phone to get the monthly Android Security update — often hours before Google releases the bulletin itself!

Why the BlackBerry KEYone is the best

The keyboard form factor you love.

BlackBerry's iconic candy bar keyboard design has been merged with Android, bringing you the best of both worlds with the KEYone.

The KEYone has everything a BlackBerry fan would want or need. A big bright screen, all-day battery life, a great camera and the legendary BlackBerry keyboard. With Android and BlackBerry's comprehensive suite of productivity and security applications, you'll get more done and be able to stay in touch with business and personal contacts across social media as well as through email. And when the work day is done, you're able to enjoy over a million apps from Google Play.

The KEYone is the best BlackBerry you can buy.

Best for less BlackBerry DTEK60 See at Amazon The DTEK60 features a mostly stock Android experience that's accentuated with BlackBerry's added layers of security along with the BlackBerry Intelligent Keyboard which is jam-packed with useful gesture controls. You'll also get the full suite of BlackBerry productivity tools. The DTEK60 is packed with some really handy features including the classic BlackBerry notification LED on the front, a programmable convenience key, and a fingerprint scanner on the back. Powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor and a 3,000mAh battery, it's a quality phone all around. Bottom line: The DTEK60's price a welcome addition for many users and IT managers. One more thing: Scott Wenger, VP of design and devices for BlackBerry says DTEK stands for "Detection."

Best Slider BlackBerry Priv See at Amazon BlackBerry's first phone running on Android was a bold attempt to buck the latest smartphone trends. In a world dominated by slabs of aluminum and glass, BlackBerry went with a slider design to incorporate a physical keyboard and a soft-touch back that's great for maintaining your grip. While it may have lost a bit of luster when the KEYone launched, it's a great option for folks who were interested a full-screen sliding keyboard experience. Bottom line: With its physical keyboard and top-notch Blackberry security features, the Priv is a unique and powerful option in the Android marketplace. One more thing: The Priv may be all about the physical keyboard, but BlackBerry's virtual keyboard is actually one of the best in the business, too.