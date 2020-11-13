The Oculus Quest 2 might ship with everything you need in order to use it but, in order to get the very best experience, there are a few extra accessories that you've definitely got to have. Thankfully, Black Friday is making the quest to get a better Quest 2 experience cost less than ever before. Whether you're looking to get a more comfortable head strap, some great in-ear headphones, controller grips, or even just a charging dock, these are the best deals you'll find.
Oculus Quest 2
The Oculus Quest 2 is the latest standalone VR headset from Facebook, and it offers a compelling way to get into VR gaming and apps without all the hassle and expense of a PC. With better graphics, better ergonomics, faster loading, and more immersive games, the Oculus Quest 2 is the VR console you need.
Keep it safe: Aicheng Quest 2 Case
While the box the Quest 2 shipped in can be used for storage, it's not ideal for travel. This hard case will protect your Quest 2 from drops and the usual bumps it's sure to receive when being toted around, and the handle up top makes it simple to grab and go. The soft inside is perfectly molded to fit the Quest 2 and controllers, as well as cables and a charger, plus it comes in several snazzy colors too!
Hear it better: KIWI Design Quest Earmuffs
The Quest 2 has better built-in speakers than the original Oculus Quest, but the speakers still don't sit right up against your ears. These earmuffs help cradle the sound from leaking out and keep it traveling to the place where it's most effective — your ears.
Higher-quality sound: Beats EP on-ear headphones
It's not often that you can find a 30% discount on Beats products, but these on-ear headphones are on sale for Black Friday and make a perfect companion to your Oculus Quest 2. Plug it into the 3.5mm audio jack on the side of the headset and get rocking to the latest Beat Saber songs with better audio quality than the built-in speakers deliver.
Get a grip: Sarlar Quest 2 Controller Grips
Facebook redesigned the Quest 2's controllers to be more ergonomic than previous generations, but they can still sometimes get a little slippery. Solve that problem with these excellent silicone controller grips, which are not only easy to clean but will significantly enhance your grip while playing intense VR games.
Strap it down: Orzero Quest 2 controller straps
Grips are nice, but they can also be inconvenient when you have to change out the battery and can add extra bulk to the controllers. That's why these straps are a great alternative, as they'll help keep the controller in your grip by strapping them to the backs of your hands. That means you can actually completely let go of your Quest 2 controllers without worrying about them flying across the room.
Sweat it off: Eyglo silicone facepad cover
The foam facial interface that ships with the Oculus Quest 2 is pretty cushy, but it gets gross when playing any game that makes you sweat. Cover it up with this sanitary and comfortable soft silicone cover, which is easily removable and washable.
Get a better fit: Eyglo Quest 2 Elite Strap
Oculus has been having some issues with its own Elite Strap, but Eyeglo's design is totally different. Ditch those cloth straps that came with the Quest 2 and get a better fit that's easier to adjust. Combine it with the Eyglo silicone facepad cover above for an even bigger Black Friday discount!
Display it proudly: AMVR Quest 2 stand
The Quest 2 is the best VR headset ever made, so why hide it away? Put that futuristic-looking VR console on display with this great stand from AMVR, which helps keep all your cords, controllers, and headset in a safe and easy-to-reach place between play sessions.
Upgrade to PC VR: Seltureone Oculus Link Cable
The Oculus Quest 2 delivers unparalleled standalone VR experiences, but if you've got a gaming PC, those experiences can be even better with an Oculus Link cable. This one from Seltureone is not only 16ft long, but it comes with incredibly handy ceiling mounts to keep from getting tangled in the cord while playing. As a bonus, it also works in both USB-A and USB-C ports on your computer with the included adapter.
