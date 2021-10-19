As Black Friday approaches, many of us are already making a mental list of all the deals we'd like to score. If history is any indication, we can expect to see plenty of discounted tech items. If you're eager to take your wearable game to the next level, you should keep your eyes peeled for the best Black Friday fitness trackers deals.

Whether you're an in-store or online shopper, you'll have an opportunity to score an unbeatable deal. While there's not usually a shortage of Black Friday deals on some of the best Android smartwatches, fitness tracker prices tend to reach an all-time low. As you can imagine, these deals are hard to pass up. You'll have to be the one to determine if you'd benefit from a fitness tracker over a smartwatch. If you've been waiting for the perfect time to purchase a wearable, this is it.

In the past year, we've seen many new devices hit the market, such as the Fitbit Charge 5 and the Xiaomi Mi Band 6. We're confident that many of this year's best fitness trackers will go on sale for Black Friday. Whether you're looking for something more advanced with premium features or something simple that's great at handling the basics, there's a good chance you'll be able to find the Black Friday fitness tracker deal you've been searching for.