Fitness trackers are some of the best gifts to pick on Black Friday for anyone working towards a healthier lifestyle. Because not only will you be helping someone achieve their wellness goals, but you get to save some cash! There are a lot of excellent fitness trackers , and there are sure to be plenty of deals to go around this year. Don't worry; we're going to make sure you get the best Black Friday fitness tracker deals all season long.

Even though there are some pretty great Android smartwatches out there, with their own Black Friday deals, fitness trackers have earned their place on many wrists over the years. From longer battery life to their lightweight design, there are plenty of reasons to pick up a fitness tracker over a smartwatch in 2021.

One of the most popular brands in the fitness tracker space is Fitbit, and it has dropped two new products in 2021 — the nearly a smartwatch Charge 5 and the fashion-forward Luxe. While these two devices are the newest options from Fitbit and are sure to see some discounts this holiday season, many of the previous products are fantastic fitness trackers and should get a look while shopping around. We'll keep you up to date on all of the best.

Where to find the best Black Friday fitness tracker deals

Fitness trackers are available at many different retail outlets, and you can bet that many of them will be running deals on these devices. Below are some of the stores that will be offering the best deals and are most likely to have availability for a wide variety of fitness tracker options. Whether you prefer a one with a more traditional watch design or a slim band-style design to it, there is sure to be a great deal for you this shopping season.

When do the Black Friday fitness tracker deals begin?

While the bulk of the biggest deals for fitness trackers will hit on November 26, like in previous years, many retailers are starting to trickle out some sales in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. Aside from getting your shopping done early, it might be wise to be on the lookout for savings opportunities sooner than later.

Like many other goods and products in 2021, there have been some supply delays for consumer electronics — including fitness trackers. However, shortages haven't been reported to be a major issue with these devices as of right now; keeping track of deals as we near the big shopping holiday would be a good idea. We'll keep this page updated regularly to help you with your purchase decisions.