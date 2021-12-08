Best Bands for OnePlus Watch 2022

There are many reasons to consider buying the new OnePlus Watch, especially if you're seeking a budget-friendly smartwatch. Your next task will be finding a suitable watch band for it! Whether you're looking for something casual and comfortable or you'd prefer something formal and attractive, we've got you covered. Check out the best OnePlus Watch bands we've rounded up for you!

Be kind to your skin Morsey OnePlus Watch Soft Silicone Band From $6 at Amazon If you're planning to enjoy plenty of high-intensity activities with your OnePlus Watch, you want to be sure to choose a band that can keep up. This soft silicone sport band is an excellent choice. You can decide whether you want a solid band or one with air holes for maximum breathability. There are multiple color options to choose from as well. Classic beauty Ritche Leather OnePlus Watch Band $18 at Amazon Whether you've got a special occasion coming up or you want a more formal look for the office, this Ritche leather band will do the trick. The company adopts a four-layer process to ensure comfort and quality. The top layer is made of cowhide, while the middle layer uses padding. The shaping layer ensures the band is moisture-proof and durable. Fashion comes first TRUMiRR OnePlus Watch Stainless Steel Metal + Mesh Band $20 at Amazon If you're not a fan of leather, but you're still seeking a fashionable band, consider this 2-pack of stainless steel bands from TRUMiRR. The solid metal band makes it easy to remove links so you can achieve the perfect fit. The double button buckle keeps it secure on your wrist. The mesh band uses woven technology for a polished, luxurious look with a folding clasp. Waterproof durability FanTEK Silicone Sport OnePlus Watch Band From $7 at Amazon Another great option for active individuals is this silicone sport band from FanTEK. It's durable yet comfortable with waterproof material that's perfect for exercise. When the time comes to clean it, simply use water and a dry cloth. There are a few different color options to pick from, including Midnight Blue, Red, Black, White, and Walnut. Endless options Carty Military Nylon OnePlus Watch Band (6-Pack) $16 at Amazon Perhaps you want a variety of options to choose from. If so, you'll want to consider this 6-pack of military nylon bands from Carty. Not only do you get numerous colors in a pack, but they're all machine washable, so cleaning them is easy. These OnePlus bands allow you to add the perfect blend of brightness and comfort to your day. Top-notch breathability Beafiry Canvas Nylon OnePlus Watch Band From $12 at Amazon If comfort is the name of your game, you can't go wrong with Beafiry canvas nylon bands. The premium cotton canvas material ensures your skin can breathe freely and won't get irritated. It also comes with a sturdy 304 brushed stainless steel buckle. Some color options include grey, white, green, black, light blue, and more. Premium comfort Barton Sailcloth OnePlus Watch Band $25 at Amazon This sailcloth band from Barton might be the most expensive option on our list, but there's a good reason for that. The premium nylon weave sailcloth is optimized for a comfortable wearing experience with extra padding. it also comes with a strong 316 stainless steel buckle that keeps your watch in place. The teated underside is incredibly soft and minimizes slipping. Softness for days Mosstek Soft Silicone OnePlus Watch Band (3-Pack) $12 at Amazon If you're a fitness junkie, you probably want to stock up on as many OnePlus Watch bands as possible. This 3-pack of soft silicone bands from Mosstek will get the job done. You'll have the strength you need for daily workouts while still keeping your wrist comfortable all day long. What's more, the premium material won't be affected by sweat, shower, or pool water!

Best OnePlus Watch bands: Choose your style

It might not be quite as advanced as some of the other best Android smartwatches on the market right now, but the OnePlus Watch is great for active individuals. If you are using your watch to record workouts, you'll need a comfortable but strong watch band.

The Morsey Soft Silicone Band is ideal for those who plan to do lots of exercising with their device. It's got a permeable design that ensures maximum airflow when you need it most. You can rest assured that this is the best OnePlus watch band for those who want their skin to breathe freely without any irritation.

If you're content with the fluoroelastomer band that comes with the OnePlus Watch, then you might be on the hunt for something more suitable for special occasions. After all, you might not feel right wearing a silicone sport band to a dinner party!

You'll feel much better with something more stylish such as the TRUMiRR stainless steel bands. These are the best OnePlus Watch bands for fashion fans. You get two bands, one is solid metal, and the other is woven mesh. They come in an array of colors, so you can pick the one that matches your personal style. As you can see, there are plenty of options to choose from. All that's left to do is find the one that will provide the experience you're looking for.