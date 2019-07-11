Best Bands for Garmin Forerunner 945 Android Central 2019

The Forerunner 945 is one of the most popular running smartwatches in the Garmin lineup. With all of the premium features it comes with, it's the type of watch you never want to take off. This means you'll need a comfortable, reliable band that can handle all of your activities. The Forerunner 945 is compatible with QuickFit 22 bands, so there's a ton of options available.

Final thoughts

As you can see, there's no shortage of options when it comes to QuickFit 22 bands for the Garmin Forerunner 945. Our personal favorite is the ANCOOL soft silicone band due to its impressive level of sturdiness and comfort, which are the two factors that count when you're exercising with a smartwatch. You can go all day long with this band on your wrist.

We all know that working out leads to sweating. You don't want your watch band to become drenched in that sweat and start to irritate your wrist. Fortunately, this won't be a problem with the Fintie soft woven nylon sport band. The skin-friendly design is breathable, and the material is resistant to water and sweat, which makes it one of the best choices for the pro athletes out there.

Our other go-to choice for the Forerunner 945 is the YOOSIDE silicone sport waterproof band. You can't beat the flexibility and ventilation that this band will provide you with. The perforated design lets your skin breathe freely as you get your exercise in. The two-tone design is a unique touch, as well.

Each of these bands has something different to offer for every type of smartwatch owner. Regardless of what your personal preferences are, you'll be able to find a band to match.

