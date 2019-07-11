Best Bands for Garmin Forerunner 945 Android Central 2019
The Forerunner 945 is one of the most popular running smartwatches in the Garmin lineup. With all of the premium features it comes with, it's the type of watch you never want to take off. This means you'll need a comfortable, reliable band that can handle all of your activities. The Forerunner 945 is compatible with QuickFit 22 bands, so there's a ton of options available.
Sturdy and secure: ANCOOL Soft Silicone BandStaff favorite
This soft silicone band is for you if you're always on the go with your smartwatch. It's specifically designed to endure frequent exercise and daily movement. It's also equipped with double strap holders to ensure comfortable all-day wear, so you never have to worry about it sliding off your wrist during a workout.
Breathable, skin-friendly design: Fintie Soft Woven Nylon Sport Band
If you prefer a soft fabric that your skin will thank you for, this woven nylon sport band will be a great fit. There are ten different holes to accommodate various wrist sizes. The band is made of premium textile that's resistant to sweat and water, which means it can withstand all types of activities.
High-performance flexibility: YOOSIDE Silicone Sport Waterproof Band
For maximum flexibility and durability, you'll want to check out this silicone sport waterproof band. Whether you're into hiking, biking, or running, you'll be able to do it all. The perforated two-tone design is not only stylish, but it also provides plenty of ventilation so your skin can breathe during exercise.
Fashionable and comfortable: YOOSIDE Genuine Leather Band
When you'd like to keep things on the fancy side while still maintaining a certain level of functionality, this vintage genuine leather watch band will do the trick. It comes with a matte stainless steel buckle for a touch of class. Most importantly, it's comfortable and sweat-resistant, so it's suitable to wear during your workouts.
Lightweight and ultra-sleek: Aresh Magnet Metal Band
Another fashionable option is this metal band made of woven stainless steel mesh. It sits flush against the wrist without any metal sticking out to slow you down or snag your clothing. You no longer have to mess with a buckle thanks to the convenient magnetic clasp. Enjoy worry-free workouts with this sleek band.
Pure class: LDFAS Solid Stainless Steel Metal Band
There are those of us who prefer form over function. Or maybe you want to have a more upscale band readily available for those nights out on the town. Either way, this stainless steel band is an excellent choice for fashion lovers. It comes with a traditional metal clasp, and the links are easy to remove for sizing purposes.
Rugged and reliable: SplenSun Canvas Nylon Band
Not a fan of the textured nylon look but still want a fabric band? This one's for you. It's made of premium canvas material that's lightweight and breathable for improved moisture-wicking and air circulation. Not to mention, it's sweatproof and promotes heat dissipation. This band is an ideal choice for all-day wear.
Smooth yet durable: NotoCity Silicone Band
If you want a smooth silicone band without any holes or textured design, this option will serve you well. It's made with high-quality silicone that's environmentally friendly. It won't irritate your skin or produce odd smells. It's the perfect blend of smoothness and durability, which makes it a good fit for an active lifestyle.
Final thoughts
As you can see, there's no shortage of options when it comes to QuickFit 22 bands for the Garmin Forerunner 945. Our personal favorite is the ANCOOL soft silicone band due to its impressive level of sturdiness and comfort, which are the two factors that count when you're exercising with a smartwatch. You can go all day long with this band on your wrist.
We all know that working out leads to sweating. You don't want your watch band to become drenched in that sweat and start to irritate your wrist. Fortunately, this won't be a problem with the Fintie soft woven nylon sport band. The skin-friendly design is breathable, and the material is resistant to water and sweat, which makes it one of the best choices for the pro athletes out there.
Our other go-to choice for the Forerunner 945 is the YOOSIDE silicone sport waterproof band. You can't beat the flexibility and ventilation that this band will provide you with. The perforated design lets your skin breathe freely as you get your exercise in. The two-tone design is a unique touch, as well.
Each of these bands has something different to offer for every type of smartwatch owner. Regardless of what your personal preferences are, you'll be able to find a band to match.
