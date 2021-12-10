Best Backpacks for Chromebooks 2022
By Andrew Myrick published
Chromebooks have come so far from where they used to be, that many folks are beginning to use them as their only computer, you'll want to be sure you have one of best Chromebook backpacks for it. Whether you are a student or not, you want to have something to safely carry your Chromebook with you, and we have found some of the best options for you here.
Herschel Retreat Backpack
Simplicity cannot be understated in the backpack world, and the Herschel Retreat is a perfectly simple backpack. The Retreat sports a padded sleeve for your Chromebook, along with a dedicated media pocket with a hole to use your headphones.
Kensington Triple Trek Slim
Kensington has been in the bag game for a long time—and the Triple Trek Slim is a fantastic option. There is a fleece-lined compartment for your Chromebook, along with hidden pockets for your valuables and so much more.
Peak Design Everyday Backpack Zip
For those who need a bag to house their Chromebook and some camera gear, you won't want to pass up on the Peak Design Everyday Backpack Zip. This bag makes it easy to grab your stuff from the traditional zipper pocket, but there are also side zipper pockets to access the different sections. It comes in four different colors and can house up to 15-inch Chromebooks.
Kopack Slim Bag
The Kopack Slim Backpack is an excellent option for those looking for an anti-theft option. There is a hidden compartment in the bag to keep your Chromebook safe, along with the specially designed zipper, so you can use a D-ring to lock it.
Mancro Water Resistant Computer Bag
If your Chromebook ended up getting wet, it would be an absolute disaster. The Mancro Computer Bag hopes to save you from that pain with its water-resistance. The bag is capable of holding up to a 15-inch Chromebook and comes with a lock to keep your contents safe from the bad guys.
OnePlus Explorer Backpack
OnePlus is primarily known for its fantastic flagship devices at affordable prices. However, the company has moved into the backpack world with the Travel Backpack. There is a quick access compartment that will house up to a 15-inch Chromebook, so you can leave the larger compartment open for even more stuff.
Winblo Lightweight College Backpack
Most backpacks come in black, and where's the fun in that? The Winblo Lightweight Backpack allows you to show off your personality with 10 different color options. The bag also can house up to a 17-inch in the main compartment, or up to 15.6-inches in the dedicated laptop pocket.
Lmeison Daypack Bookbag
Not only are there a slew of different colors to choose from, but the Lmeison Daypack also stands out from the pack in other ways. The bag includes a dedicated USB charging port, along with the ability to hold up to a 15.6-inch laptop. Finally, Lmeison includes a lock, USB cable, and pencil case, giving you everything you need to get going.
Leaper Retro Sling Bag
This messenger bag from Leaper is a shoulder backpack and aims to save some of the strain on your shoulders with its design. The Leaper Retro bag is capable of holding up to a 13-inch laptop, provided it doesn't have a case, but also comes with a variety of pockets for the smaller things that you need to keep with you.
Targus Newport
Sometimes you need a backpack, while other times it would be easier to carry a tote. The Targus Neport is capable of housing up to a 15-inch MacBook Pro with its protective "cradle." With the adjustable shoulder straps, you can switch between a backpack and a tote while keeping your shoulders comfortable.
STM Myth
STM has been in the backpack game for quite some time now, and the company continues to provide fantastic options for your laptop or Chromebook. The STM Myth is one such backpack, with two different sizes, three different colors, and the ability to house up to a 15-inch Chromebook. The "Cable Ready System" makes it easy to tuck away your cables while charging your devices, and the "Slingtech" protection keeps your Chromebook suspended from the edge of the backpack.
So many choices
While there are so many different backpack options on the market, you'll eventually have to make a decision. When it comes to finding the best backpack for your incredible Chromebook, you'll need to make sure you find a bag that can actually hold the laptop. Chromebooks are some of the most portable computers due to just how light they are, but there are some that measure in with larger displays and beefier batteries. For those, you'll need to find the best bag for your Chromebook and you.
If you want a basic, no-frills backpack, then the Herschel Retreat will be perfect for you. The bag is big enough to house up to a 15-inch Chromebook, along with pockets for your smaller accessories.
Once you have a backpack for your Chromebook, just note that there are also a number of Chromebook accessories you can also pick up to really complete the whole experience.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.