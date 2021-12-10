Best Backpacks for Chromebooks 2022

Chromebooks have come so far from where they used to be, that many folks are beginning to use them as their only computer, you'll want to be sure you have one of best Chromebook backpacks for it. Whether you are a student or not, you want to have something to safely carry your Chromebook with you, and we have found some of the best options for you here.

So many choices

While there are so many different backpack options on the market, you'll eventually have to make a decision. When it comes to finding the best backpack for your incredible Chromebook, you'll need to make sure you find a bag that can actually hold the laptop. Chromebooks are some of the most portable computers due to just how light they are, but there are some that measure in with larger displays and beefier batteries. For those, you'll need to find the best bag for your Chromebook and you.

If you want a basic, no-frills backpack, then the Herschel Retreat will be perfect for you. The bag is big enough to house up to a 15-inch Chromebook, along with pockets for your smaller accessories.

Once you have a backpack for your Chromebook, just note that there are also a number of Chromebook accessories you can also pick up to really complete the whole experience.