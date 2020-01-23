While the Google app makes it easy to quickly search something, your mobile browser handles much of the heavy lifting. Some of these mobile browsers have become so powerful that you can install extensions, while others provide the most private browsing experience possible. And hey, one of our picks even gives its users the ability to make some dough while surfing. Fast and private : Brave Privacy Browser While ads help keep the lights on for some, they can be a real nuisance when you're just trying to check out the latest article. With a browser like Brave, you are guaranteed to get the best Adblock browser, while getting a fast and secure browsing experience. There's also the added benefit of Brave paying you to browse the web at your pace and how you want to. Free w/ads at Google Play Improve with extensions : Samsung Internet Browser Samsung's browser finally made its Play Store debut a few years back and is much more robust than almost anything else you'll find. In addition to built-in privacy features, Samsung also allows you to download third-party applications that act as extensions. And if you already have a Samsung device and are using this browser, you'll get even more features not available elsewhere, such as integration with Gear VR and more. Free at Google Play Ol' Reliable : Google Chrome Google Chrome is the de-facto choice for many and for good reason: it just simply works. Google has worked tirelessly to bring new features to the app, along with keeping a fresh and crisp design. When using Chrome, you'll get almost all the same features as the app on your computer, including sync capabilities so you can start reading something on your phone and pick it up on your PC. Free at Google Play Protect yourself while browsing

Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are used for an array of reasons, including giving you the ability to hide your online identity. Another popular use for a VPN is to stream some TV shows while you are traveling abroad. These apps are all free, but there are subscriptions to consider if you want to securely browse everywhere. Best overall : ExpressVPN With over 3,000 different servers in more than 90 countries, it's easy to understand why ExpressVPN provides a great experience. It's easy to get started and then all of your web browsing is encrypted and you can surf safely. After signing up for the service, there is no cap to the number of devices that can be connected, and it will even protect your text and instant messages. Free w/ IAP at Google Play For beginners : TunnelBear Some want the protection and benefits of a VPN but don't understand all the jargon and how it works. TunnelBear makes using a VPN easier than ever, although it doesn't have as many servers as other competitors. However, even the free version gives you 500MB of data so that you can get a feel for how it works and if it's worth it. Free w/ IAP at Google Play Best for streaming : PureVPN Despite slower download speeds, PureVPN gives users access to more than 2,000 servers. There is also an automatic kill switch that will block all of your information if the connection drops for any reason. The only downside is that users are capped on the number of devices that can be connected and the download speeds are limited to a certain extent. Free at Google Play Keep your files organized

Social media is a fickle sister. It can be a great source of news and information and an easy way to keep in contact with your friends, but it's also frustrating when the latest trends and memes clog up your timelines. Luckily, there are many different platforms to share your voice with like-minded people or create an awesome community. Front page of the net : Reddit I've been a third-party Reddit lurker for years, but this year the official Reddit app breezed past Relay, Boost, and the rest for the top app option. Reddit's new website look has been a source of a lot of small debate, but I've rather enjoyed both the new website look at the continued improvements on the Android app. Now if only /r/Writing Prompts didn't suck up all of my dinner breaks... Free at Google Play Share your pics : Instagram Instagram's popularity continues to rise and it seems that there's simply nothing that any competitors can do to stop it. This app is one of the best and easiest ways to share your favorite photos, whether you're tracking your life or just like editing goofy pictures. Plus, you'll get features like IGTV from some of your favorite creators, and the app makes it easy to find even more people/brands to follow. Free at Google Play Twitter but better : Fenix 2 for Twitter Let's face it. There are a lot of Twitter apps on the Play Store, and while many of them are pretty good, none of them compete with Fenix 2. From multiple account support to a super-useful mute system, Fenix 2 aims to be the best Twitter client available. That doesn't even count the customization options that allow you to adjust your layout while giving the ability to make a theme that makes Twitter more enjoyable to use. $4.99 at Google Play Take the best pictures possible

Regardless of whether you're on a road trip or just trying to hunker down and get some work done, music makes the world go 'round. These music streaming services give you the largest library of songs that you can imagine and make products like the iPod look like a faint relic of the past. Just open the app, pick the song that's stuck in your head, and belt out the lyrics like there's no tomorrow. Best for almost everyone : Spotify Spotify seems to be trying to take over the world of music, but it's for good reason. The app offers some of the most personalized recommendations and playlists so that you can find new music that you would have never otherwise heard on a smooth interface. If you just want a basic music streaming player, the free version works just fine with some limitations. Free w/ IAP at Google Play Impressively robust : YouTube Music Slowly but surely, YouTube Music is becoming what we expected from Google Play Music, and it continues to get better. With "The Hotlist" you can get an idea of what the most popular songs are, or find something that's trending before it hits the radio airwaves. But the biggest benefit is that you get access to YouTube Music if you already subscribe to either Google Play Music or YouTube Red. Free w/ ads at Google Play Audiophiles apply here : TIDAL Music Audiophiles want a music streaming service without the compression found in others, so TIDAL Music is their choice. TIDAL subscribers are given access to Studio Quality music playback where other apps and services can't compete. In addition to the huge music library, TIDAL makes it easy to view some of your favorite music videos or "behind the scenes" videos. Free at Google Play Podcasts are the new radio

It happens all the time. You start adding items to your to-do list but they still end up being forgotten and then you have to rush and do everything at once. Or maybe you just need a way to take a quick note for easy access later. These productivity apps will help to make sure that you keep track of your menial tasks or more in-depth projects. More than just notes : Google Keep Keep your Evernote and your TickTick, Google Keep is with me to the end of the line and it is 100% free. Keep is yet another Google app to see a visual update this year, and while I'm still waiting on a dark theme, the expanded 12 color options, addition of subtasks to checklists, and improved Drive integration make Keep the only task manager and inspiration board I use. Free at Google Keep Robust task managing : Todoist Keeping track of your various tasks and projects can be a real pain, but with Todoist, all of your concerns can be put to rest. The app makes it easy to quickly enter a task while providing the ability to create projects, tags, and more so that your to-do list is always organized. Todoist even makes it possible to integrate with apps like Gmail, Slack, and more so that you can add the necessary tasks as soon as they come up. Free w/ IAP at Google Play Grow a tree : Grow - Habit Tracking Have you ever wanted to grow a tree on your smartphone? With Grow, you can do just that and grow as many trees as you can think of. This habit tracker is simple and straight forward to track and remind you of habits you want to track. Every time you complete the habit, your tree will grow little by little, giving you something to look forward to. Free at Google Play Teach yourself something new

Unless you have lived in the same place for the last 15-20 years, chances are that you don't remember the right road to take to get somewhere new. Or maybe you need to get a ride from the train station to the hotel and you didn't rent a car and don't want to hail a cab. These traveling apps make it easy to do anything that you need to do, and then some. Navigate where to go : Google Maps When it comes to getting to your destination, there is no app better for navigating than Google Maps. The service is one of the most accurate mapping apps available and includes additional information such as real-time transit updates. A recent update even makes it possible to order an Uber or Lyft if you need a ride somewhere. Free at Google Play Call a ride : Uber With almost 7 million downloads, it's easy to understand why Uber has taken over the world of ridesharing. The service is available in more than 600 cities, and it's easier than ever to have someone pick you up without hailing a cab or taking the bus. Free at Google Play Offline mapping : MAPS.ME The biggest benefit to MAPS.ME isn't the navigation benefits of the app, but instead, the ability to download all your apps for offline usage. You won't be able to see traffic flow in real-time, but you can get wherever you need to go. MAPS.ME even works for taking public transportation in an unknown city. Free w/ IAP at Google Play Keep track of those appointments with your calendar