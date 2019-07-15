Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here! You'll find a crazy amount of deals offered over the next couple of days, including ones that bring several devices down to under $25. Rather than making you sift through every single discount, we've rounded up our favorite deals in one convenient place.

4K streaming: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Staff pick

This is, hands down, one of the best Prime Day deals you'll find. The Fire TV Stick 4K streams content in 4K HDR, supports Dolby Vision, and has access to every major streaming app on the market. The remote also has a button for Alexa voice commands.

$25 at Amazon

Break a sweat: Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones

Everyone needs a good pair of workout headphones, and for Prime Day, one of the best deals is the Mpow Flame. These budget buds have a great black/red color combo, solid sound quality, 7-9 hours of battery life, and an IPX7 rating for water resistance.

$14 at Amazon

Battery on the go: Anker PowerCore 13000

Battery packs are an essential tech accessory, and this one from Anker is a great buy during Prime Day. The 13,000 mAh battery capacity can charge a Galaxy S9 three times, and it has two full-size USB outputs — one of which is a Qualcomm Quick Charge one.

$25 at Amazon

Smart lights: Philips Hue White A19 2-Pack

Philips makes some of the best smart lights around, and if you want to add two more to your collection, this pack of two dimmable white bulbs is a fantastic deal. If you decide to buy this, keep in mind you'll need a Hue hub for the bulbs to work.

$21 at Amazon

Handy dandy flash drive: PNY Turbo 64GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive

Despite living in a cloud-focused world, sometimes you need a flash drive. This one from PNY offers 64GB of storage with fast transfer speeds, allowing you to store a lot of files and have them transfer to and from your computer in no time at all.

From $8 at Amazon

Alexa: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Whether or not you already have Alexa speakers in your home, the Echo Dot is an excellent purchase during Prime Day. It has a compact design, surprisingly good speakers, and can do everything from streaming music to controlling smart home devices.

$22 at Amazon

More storage: SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC

Have a phone with expandable storage? Pick up this microSDXC card from SanDisk to give yourself a nice boost. Not only is the 128GB capacity more than most people need, but this particular card also has ultra-fast read and write speeds and water/shock/temperature durability.

$20 at Amazon

Safe on the road: Mpow Car Phone Mount

Following turn-by-turn navigation while driving is ten times easier when your phone is in a car mount. This affordable one attaches to your dashboard and can be customized and positioned in a variety of ways. Even better, it comes in three colors!

$9 at Amazon

Affordable printing: HP DeskJet 2622

Printers aren't the most exciting thing to talk about, but if you're in the market for one, the DeskJet 2622 is a hard deal to beat. It holds up to 60 sheets of paper, is super compact, has wireless printing, and comes with four months of free ink.

$19 at Amazon

Look ma no wires: Anker Wireless Charger

You can never have too many wireless chargers, and if you're eager to pick up another for your collection, grab this Anker one. Not only is it discounted for Prime Day, but it also supports 10W wireless charging when connected to a Quick Charge 3.0 AC adapter.

$11 at Amazon

All the ports: AmazonBasics Wall Charger

If wired charging is more your jam, you'd probably be more interested in this AmazonBasics wall charger. It has four USB-A ports so you can charge multiple devices at once with charging speeds at 2.4 amps. It also comes with a one-year limited warranty.

$14 at Amazon

Jam out: Picun P26 Bluetooth Headphones

Over-the-ear headphones usually can't be bought for this price, but that's not the case during Prime Day. The P26 from Picun comes with 40mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, and easy playback controls on the earcup. Not only that, but you get 40 hours of battery on one charge.

From $24 at Amazon

Plenty to choose from

Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to buy big gadgets that are usually too expensive to purchase during the rest of the year, but along with that, it's also an excellent way to save money on more affordable items. If you're hunting for things that cost $25 or less, your best pick is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

For almost exactly $25, the Fire TV Stick 4K offers 4K HDR streaming, access to tons of streaming apps, and has an Alexa button built into the remote. It's already a pretty good buy at its MSRP of $50, but at $25, you'd be silly not to get one.

Something else worth picking up is the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen). It's not the best-sounding smart speaker in the world, but it's compact, sounds reasonable enough, and does all of the same Alexa things as its more expensive counterparts.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

