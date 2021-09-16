Hulu has established itself as one of the best streaming services for animated content. With that in mind, we've rounded up a list of some of the best animated series on Hulu. Whether you're really a child living inside an adult's body, or a kid looking for a way to avoid homework, here's a roundup of the best animated series streaming now on Hulu.

Adult Animation on Hulu Hulu has an impressive collection of animated series that are aimed at adult audiences. Here's a list of the funniest, most out there animated series streaming now. Archer (FX)

The standard in adult animation, Archer follows the suave and confident spy Sterling Archer as he navigates relationships with both his friends and colleagues while trying to track baddies in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America and the dangerous islands of the South Pacific. The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, and Chris Parnell. Bob's Burgers (FOX)

Bob's Burgers follows the misadventures of third-generation restaurateur Bob Belcher, who runs Bob's Burgers with his wife and their three children. Catch up on seasons 1-11 before Season 12 premieres on FOX on Sept. 26. The Great North (FOX)

Set in the fictional town of Lone Moose, Alaska, The Great North follows overbearing single father Beef Tobin as he attempts to raise his four children and keep the family close. The series stars Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Paul Rust, Megan Mullally, and Alanis Morissette. M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu Originals)

A stop-motion animated series from Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, M.O.D.O.K. follows the titular supervillain as he struggles to balance his company and family. Season 1 is streaming now. Solar Opposites (Hulu Originals)

Solar Opposites follows a team of four aliens escape their exploding home world and subsequently crash land in suburban America. Upon arrival, the group must decide if Earth is terrible or awful. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now. Anime on Hulu Hulu's partnership with Funimation also means the platform boasts and impressive collection of anime. Here's some of the most entertaining anime streaming right now. Cowboy Bebop

First released in 1998, Cowboy Bebop follows an entertaining crew of bounty hunters in the year 2071. While a live-action remake is currently in the works at Netflix, Season 1 of the original Japanese anime series is streaming now on Hulu. My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia follows a young man named Izuku who, despite being born without super powers, enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. In order to remain at the school, he has to prove that he's the greatest hero of all. Seasons 1-5 are available now to all Hulu users, while additional episodes and specials are accessible through Hulu's Starz add-on. HoriMiya

The anime adaption of HERO and Daisuke Hagiwara's Horimiya manga series, HoriMiya tells the story of a high school student named Kyouko Hori, who slowly strats to reveal another side of herself to her brooding classmate, Izumi Miyamura. The Promised Neverland

The Promised Neverland tells the story of three gifted kids who realize that their isolated orphanage isn't what they previously thought it to be and decide to lead the other children in a risky escape plan. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations follows Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, as he enrolls in the Ninja Academy in hopes of learning the ways of the ninja. Season 1 is streaming now. Kids on Hulu Hulu also hosts a ton of animated content for kids of all ages. Whether you're looking for a Hulu Originals series, or want to catch up on some of your favorite classic cartoons, there's a lot to choose from. Here's some of the best kid-friendly cartoons streaming on Hulu now. Animaniacs (Hulu Originals)

A revival of the original WB animated series, Animaniacs follows siblings Yakko, Wakko, and Dot as they have the time of their lives causing mayhem in the lives of everyone they meet, including lab rats Pinky and the Brain. Gravity Falls (Disney XD)

Gravity Falls follows the adventures of twin brother and sister Dipper and Mabel Pines as they explore the fictional town of Gravity Falls, Oregon, during a summer with their great uncle, Grunkle Stan. The series features the voices of Jason Ritter, Kristen Schaal, Alex Hirsch, and Linda Cardellini. Seasons 1 and 2 streaming now. Madagascar: A Little Wild (Hulu Originals)

Based on the Madagascar film franchise, Madagascar: A Little Wild is a prequel musical comedy series that follows young Alex, Marty, Gloria, and Melman as they explore their habitat at the Central Park Zoo. Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Steven Universe follows a boy named Steven and follows his misadventures as the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians known as the Crystal Gems. Seasons 1-4 are streaming now. Trolls: TrollsTopia (Hulu Originals)

A continuation of the Trolls film franchise, Trolls: TrollsTopia takes place in the new, experimental city formed by Poppy and delegates from the Country Western, Classical, Funk, Techno, and Hard Rock tribes. Seasons 1-4 are streaming now. Cartoons galore on Hulu Hulu is the place to go for the best in new and trending animated series. Whether you're an adult who likes to binge cartoons, and anime enthusiast, or are looking for a great series to put on for your kids, there's a ton of animated series Hulu to check out. In addition to the platform's impressive lineup of Hulu Originals animated series, as well as its vast collection of network favorites, Hulu also boasts a solid library of classic cartoons. These include the likes of the original Animaniacs, Pinky, Elmyra & the Brain, Steven Spielberg Presents: Tiny Toon Adventures, Rugrats, and Hey Arnold!