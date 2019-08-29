Beat Saber gains songs from six new artists today. The new content comes as part of OST 3, and features songs from Morgan Page, Pegboard Nerds, PIXL, Slippy, Boom Kitty, and Jaroslav Beck and Jan Ilavsky (ft. Mutrix). The new content will ship for free to users who own Beat Saber. The Beat Saber Twitter account stated that users should expect the update around 9 am PST on August 29, 2019.

In addition to enjoying the new songs within the game, people can also enjoy the songs through several popular streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, and Amazon. This link directs you to a collection of links that allows you to play the playlist on your favorite streaming service.

Beat Saber is available on Steam, the Oculus Store, and the PlayStation Store for $30.