What you need to know
- AT&T is offering a six-month subscription to Stadia Pro for its new and current wireless customers that have an eligible 5G phone and unlimited plan.
- The promotion does not require buying a new smartphone or adding a line if already eligible.
- Existing Stadia accounts that have used Stadia Pro in the past can claim the offer.
AT&T is handing out six months of Stadia Pro for free for its wireless and fiber users. The offer is available for new and current wireless customers with an eligible 5G smartphone and unlimited plan, or new residential fiber accounts with a qualifying internet plan.
The company had been offering six free months of the streaming subscription service alongside a coupon that heavily discounted the Stadia Premiere Edition since last year. The difference is that the promotion is now extended to existing AT&T Wireless users that already own an eligible 5G smartphone, instead of requiring a new 5G phone purchase or adding a new line to claim the offer.
The change comes as AT&T has also begun offering a free six-month NVIDIA GeForce Now Priority subscription, which has similar requirements with a few differences. Now AT&T users can get access for both streaming game services for six months and stream Batman: Arkham Knight to their computers, which uses Stadia tech but is not available on the platform itself, at no additional cost.
Current AT&T members can go to this website to see if they are eligible and receive a code. The promotion is available for new and existing Stadia accounts even if they were subscribed to Stadia Pro before.
Stadia Pro offers up to 4K resolution and 5.1 surround sound for games, discounts in the Stadia store, and a catalog of over 20 games to claim with more added each month. The rotating library includes some of the best Stadia games such as Crayta, Control Ultimate Edition, and Wavetale.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Check out some of the top announcements from CES 2022
From Chromebooks to smartphones and virtual reality, there wasn't a shortage of intriguing announcements from CES this year.
Google and Fitbit are playing catch up with Samsung and Apple wearables
Now that 2022 is here, it's time for Google/Fitbit to get serious about its smartwatch game, especially if it wants to keep up with Samsung and Apples.
Sony joins the Android 12 club, updates the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III
Sony has begun updating its phones to Android 12, starting with 2020's Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III flagships.
These are the best Stadia games available to play right now in 2021
With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play a lot of your favorite games on your TV, phone, computer, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives. Here are our picks for the best out there that you won't want to put down.