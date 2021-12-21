Google revealed the January 2022 lineup of Stadia Pro titles that subscribers will be able to play at the start of the new year.

Beginning on Jan. 1, Stadia Pro members can claim Castlevania spiritual successor Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, action RPG Darksiders 3, platformer Shantae: Risky's Revenge, adventure game DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders, and point-and-click adventure game Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark. The last game will be receiving a free bonus case in an update on Dec. 24, and will get two more free cases in the future.

Google also announced that The Jackbox Party Pack 6 is now available in the Stadia store starting today. The pack includes five multiplayer games that require players use their own smartphones or web browser to play. Developer Jackbox Games has been slowly adding games in the franchise to the streaming platform with The Jackbox Party Pack 7 earlier this month and The Jackbox Party Pack 8 in November.

To round out this week in Stadia announcements, battle royale title PUBG: Battlegrounds will be going free on Jan. 12 and join the small list of free-to-play games available on Stadia including Destiny 2 and Crayta. Assassin's Creed Valhalla, one of the best Stadia games, will be receiving a new expansion called Dawn of Ragnarök on March 10. The expansion will cost $40, grants immediate access to The Twilight Pack gear, and is not part of the game's season pass.