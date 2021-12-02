Google revealed two more games coming to the Stadia platform: The Jackbox Party Pack 7 and Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires.

The Jackbox Party Pack 7 includes five games with Quiplash 3, the cooperatively chaotic The Devils and the Details, drawing fighting game Champ'd Up, on-the-spot public-speaking game Talking Points, and pop culture guessing game Blather 'Round. The party game collection launches for Stadia on Dec. 7, almost a month after its sequel, The Jackbox Party Pack 8, initially released for Google's service.

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires will also be coming to Stadia, though no release date has been announced specifically for the Stadia version. The game combines the one vs. 1,000 action of Dynasty Warriors 9 with more strategic approaches such as politics and diplomacy. It will be interesting to see how the frantic battlefield action holds up while streamed, and if it stacks up to some of the best Stadia games.

The game will be launching in the West on Feb. 15, 2022 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. According to a Koei Tecmo press release, the release date of the Stadia version will be "announced in the near future."