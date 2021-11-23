What you need to know
- Stadia Pro adds another six games for subscribers to claim starting on Dec. 1.
- The six games coming to Stadia Pro are Destroy All Humans!, The Falconeer Warrior Edition, Foreclosed, and Little Nightmares, Transformers: Battlegrounds, and Wreckfest.
- Farming Simulator 22 and Rayman Legends launch on Stadia this week.
Google announced today that Stadia Pro subscribers will be able to claim another six games to play beginning on Dec. 1.
Four of the titles coming in December are open world action-adventure game Destroy All Humans!, air combat game The Falconeer Warrior Edition, Cyberpunk narrative-driven action-shooter Foreclosed, and puzzle-platform horror adventure game Little Nightmares.
The other two games, Transformers: Battlegrounds and Wreckfest, will be coming to the Stadia Pro and launch on the Stadia store on the same date. Transformers: Battlegrounds is a turn-based tactical game originally released last year, and Wreckfest is a demolition derby themed racing game that first launched out of early access on PC in 2018.
Google also announced that Ubisoft's 2013 platformer Rayman Legends launches on Stadia today for $20. Stadia had recently added Farming Simulator 22 earlier this week and The Jackbox Party Pack 8 last week, which offers a 30-minute free trial.
The Stadia store is currently in the middle of its Black Friday sale with discounts of up to 85% off on some of the best Stadia games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more. Stadia players in the United States can also receive a free Stadia Premiere Edition, containing a Chromecast Ultra and Stadia controller, with the purchase of any game or game bundle at $30 or more until Nov. 29.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Spotify and Netflix team up for exclusive audio experiences and more
Spotify launches a new Netflix Hub featuring playlists, soundtracks, podcasts, and more from the VOD giant's extensive repertoire of original content.
Amazon Smart Thermostat review: An affordable smart home upgrade
The Amazon Smart Thermostat is a very affordable smart home solution with Alexa voice control and eco-friendly settings. It can even change the temperature when you're away from home or asleep.
Google's latest Android version distribution numbers might surprise you
Google's latest Android version distribution stats have revealed that Android 11 is still not the most popular version.
These are the best Stadia games available to play right now in 2021
With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play all of your favorite games on your TV, phone, computer, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy, even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives. Here are our picks for the best out there that you won't want to put down.