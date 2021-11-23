Google announced today that Stadia Pro subscribers will be able to claim another six games to play beginning on Dec. 1.

Four of the titles coming in December are open world action-adventure game Destroy All Humans!, air combat game The Falconeer Warrior Edition, Cyberpunk narrative-driven action-shooter Foreclosed, and puzzle-platform horror adventure game Little Nightmares.

The other two games, Transformers: Battlegrounds and Wreckfest, will be coming to the Stadia Pro and launch on the Stadia store on the same date. Transformers: Battlegrounds is a turn-based tactical game originally released last year, and Wreckfest is a demolition derby themed racing game that first launched out of early access on PC in 2018.

Google also announced that Ubisoft's 2013 platformer Rayman Legends launches on Stadia today for $20. Stadia had recently added Farming Simulator 22 earlier this week and The Jackbox Party Pack 8 last week, which offers a 30-minute free trial.

The Stadia store is currently in the middle of its Black Friday sale with discounts of up to 85% off on some of the best Stadia games such as Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil Village, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more. Stadia players in the United States can also receive a free Stadia Premiere Edition, containing a Chromecast Ultra and Stadia controller, with the purchase of any game or game bundle at $30 or more until Nov. 29.