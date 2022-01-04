NVIDIA GeForce NowSource: NVIDIA

What you need to know

  • NVIDIA GeForce Now is a game streaming service allowing users to stream PC games on high-end hardware.
  • Starting on Jan. 4, AT&T 5G subscribers can get a free six-month subscription for NVIDIA GeForce Now Priority.
  • This offer is open to new and existing subscribers.

Starting on Jan. 4, 2022, anyone subscribed to AT&T 5G on a compatible plan can get six free months of NVIDIA GeForce Now Priority game streaming service. This is a $50 savings compared to the usual plan and the offer is available for both existing subscribers and newcomers.

NVIDIA GeForce Now is powered using racks of RTX graphics cards, allowing users to stream games at a low latency, with different tiers that offer different benefits. Using GeForce Now, players can stream any compatible games they already own across various PC storefronts onto a device like one of the best Android phones, without having to own the expensive hardware to run these games in the best quality possible.

There's a free tier that's limited to lower-quality streaming and one-hour sessions. The Priority tier offers six-hour sessions lengths, 1080p 60 FPS streaming and priority access to the servers, normally at a price of $50 for six months. Finally, for anyone who needs the highest-end gaming possible, there's the RTX 3080 tier, which brings eight-hour sessions exclusively on RTX 3080 hardware, which means 1440p 120 FPS game streaming support. This tier is $100 for six months.

