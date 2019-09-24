While China was the first country to get its hands on the ASUS ROG Phone II back in July, the gaming phone is now spreading to more countries. Yesterday, we covered it was coming to India by the end of the month, and today we're happy to see it has now landed in the U.S.

Starting today, you can order the ASUS ROG Phone II in black from ASUS directly for $900. Pre-orders are also available from B&H Photo for the same price with expected availability on September 30.

That's great news for all of you gamers out there who have been impatiently waiting for the phone to go on sale. In our preview of the phone, our very own Harish said, "the ROG Phone II is the gaming phone you've been waiting for." So, if you happen to have $900 burning a hole in your pocket, let's see what it will get you.