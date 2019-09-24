What you need to know
- The ASUS ROG Phone II is now available to order in the U.S.
- It can be purchased from the ASUS store or pre-ordered from B&H Photo for $900.
- Will not work on CDMA networks such as Sprint or Verizon.
While China was the first country to get its hands on the ASUS ROG Phone II back in July, the gaming phone is now spreading to more countries. Yesterday, we covered it was coming to India by the end of the month, and today we're happy to see it has now landed in the U.S.
Starting today, you can order the ASUS ROG Phone II in black from ASUS directly for $900. Pre-orders are also available from B&H Photo for the same price with expected availability on September 30.
That's great news for all of you gamers out there who have been impatiently waiting for the phone to go on sale. In our preview of the phone, our very own Harish said, "the ROG Phone II is the gaming phone you've been waiting for." So, if you happen to have $900 burning a hole in your pocket, let's see what it will get you.
For starters, the ASUS ROG Phone II uses a 6.6-inch FHD+ HDR AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you'll find the Snapdragon 855+, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a massive 6000mAh battery.
Clearly, this phone has lots of power, but ASUS also includes some special features for gamers, such as an included AeroActive cooler accessory which is powered by the side-mounted USB-C port. Plus, there are two programmable ultrasonic AirTrigger touch sensors on the other side of the phone.
The one deal-breaker for some of you might be the lack of CDMA. Unfortunately, if you're a Sprint or Verizon customer, the ASUS ROG Phone II won't work on your network. However, anyone on a GSM network such as AT&T, T-Mobile, or one of their MVNOs should be good to go.
