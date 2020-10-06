ASUS' latest flagship gaming phone, the ROG Phone 3, has finally landed in the U.S (via Android Police). The phone packs a ton of gamer-centric features and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ processor. Even though it isn't a massive upgrade over its predecessor, it is still the best Android phone ASUS has released this year.

The ROG Phone 3 has a 6.59-inch HDR OLED display with FHD+ resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. Around the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. The phone also includes dual front-facing speakers, a 24MP selfie camera, 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, AirTrigger 3 ultrasonic shoulder buttons, and a massive 6000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.