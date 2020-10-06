ASUS ROG Phone 3Source: Alex Dobie / Android Central

  • The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is now available to purchase in the U.S.
  • It comes with a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 144Hz OLED display, and a massive 6000mAh battery.
  • The gaming phone starts at $1,000 in the U.S.

ASUS' latest flagship gaming phone, the ROG Phone 3, has finally landed in the U.S (via Android Police). The phone packs a ton of gamer-centric features and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ processor. Even though it isn't a massive upgrade over its predecessor, it is still the best Android phone ASUS has released this year.

The ROG Phone 3 has a 6.59-inch HDR OLED display with FHD+ resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. Around the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. The phone also includes dual front-facing speakers, a 24MP selfie camera, 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, AirTrigger 3 ultrasonic shoulder buttons, and a massive 6000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

The ROG Phone 3 comes in two variants in the U.S. While the 12GB/512GB version is available for $1,000, you will have to spend $100 more if you want the 16GB version of the phone. In addition to the ASUS website, the phone is available to purchase through Amazon and B&H as well.

Along with the phone, ASUS is also offering a bunch of gaming accessories for the phone, including a $150 Kunai 3 gamepad controller, $330 TwinView Dock 3 that adds a second screen for gaming, and the clip-on AeroActive 3 Cooler 3.

ASUS ROG Phone 3 is one of the most impressive gaming phones on the market right now. It comes with the latest Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 144Hz display, ultrasonic buttons, and a 6000mAh battery.

