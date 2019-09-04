Taiwanese PC hardware and smartphone maker ASUS introduced the ROG Phone II at an event held in China in July this year. The company today announced at its IFA 2019 press event that the gaming smartphone will go on sale in Europe by the end of this month and will also arrive in the U.S. sometime in the near future.

ASUS is offering the ROG Phone II in two versions for consumers in Europe. The standard version, which comes with 512GB storage, has been priced at €899 ($990). On the other hand, the new ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition with 1TB UFS 3.0 storage and support for Cat.20 download speeds will cost €1,199 ($1,320).

The standard version of the ROG Phone II is now available for pre-order through the ASUS website in several European countries. It is expected to begin shipping on September 20. Consumers interested in the Ultimate Edition, however, will have to wait until the fourth quarter of the year to get their hands on one.

ASUS' latest gaming smartphone sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a high 120Hz refresh rate and covers the DCI-P3 color space. Under the hood, it runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ chipset, paired with an impressive 12GB of RAM. It also packs a dual camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor, a 32MP selfie camera, massive 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

