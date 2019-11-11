What you need to know
- ROG Phone 2 users can finally try their hand at Android 10.
- The beta program is open to anyone who owns a ROG Phone 2.
- Android 10 brings with it a better dark mode, gesture navigation, and more.
When we reviewed ASUS' latest gaming phone, we deemed it not just a great gaming phone but also a terrific handset for everyday use. We were also impressed with the phone's clean, bloat-free software experience, and the option to switch between a gaming theme or a stock Android skin. One of the best ways for ASUS to make the software on the phone even better is to upgrade it to Google's latest offering, which the company has now started doing.
The Taiwanese phone maker announced last week that it's launching a beta program for ROG Phone 2 owners to test its latest ZenUI OS built on top of Android 10. Unfortunately, while ASUS' post doesn't provide many details about which new goodies ZenUI 7 might feature on top of those introduced in Android 10, it does go over how you can sign up for the beta and, hopefully, figure that out from first-hand experience.
In order to be eligible, you will need a ROG Phone 2 (ZS660KL) — of course! — and you'll also need to have an account on the company's ZenTalk forums. There's also mention of being an active participant on ZenTalk, so your chances of success may diminish if you aren't a member already. Though, there's really no harm in signing up and trying your luck anyways. Aside from that, you must also be willing to provide details about your device, such as its IMEI number, serial number, and current firmware version, and you must be able to provide feedback in English.
If you check all those boxes, you can head on to this form to express your interest in joining the program, and ASUS will, hopefully, permit you to join its ranks. The beta is also confidential, so keep that in mind when posting about it on the internet.
Level up
ASUS ROG Phone 2
The best gaming phone available today.
The ROG Phone 2 has everything turned up to 11: there's RGB lighting at the back, the Snapdragon 855+ chipset runs through everyday tasks with ease, the 120Hz display fundamentally alters how you use the phone, and the 6000mAh battery lasts two days. Yes, it's a great gaming phone, but even if you're not into gaming, there's plenty to like here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Win BIG with the Future Tech Awards Reader's Choice giveaway!
What's the best phone of 2019? Is it the iPhone 11 Pro, Pixel 4 or OnePlus 7T? What about the best laptop, games console, tablet and more? Vote NOW in the Reader's Choice awards and win BIG in time for the holidays!
John Legere reportedly in talks for WeWork CEO position
John Legere has become sort of a legend in the mobile industry these past few years as he's turned T-Mobile around and scored massive wins for investors, and now it looks like WeWork wants him to do the same thing at their company.
These are the very best Android games you should be playing
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Keep your mobile gaming rig safe with these ASUS ROG Phone 2 cases
It's important to protect your investment when it comes to getting a case for a smartphone. This is even more true for those smartphones that are truly unique and do something that others don't. We have found the best cases you can buy for the ASUS ROG Phone 2 in 2019.