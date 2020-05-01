With the reveal of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, there's plenty of different special and limited editions of the game from which to choose. It can get a bit confusing keeping everything straight. Fortunately, we've put together a guide to keep things simple.

Different versions of the game

Every Assassin's Creed Valhalla special edition

There are a few different special editions to go through here. To start, it's worth noting that any preorder of any version, even the Standard Edition, grants a bonus mission called The Way of the Berserker. The other versions of the game, however, have plenty of goodies, both digital and physical. Finally, it goes without saying that the digital versions of any special editions won't include physical bonuses like a steelbook.

The lowest-end special edition of the game is the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Steelbook Edition. At $110, this version of the game includes the season pass, so you'll get all the DLC packs as they are released after the game's launch.

Next up is the Assassin's Creed Ultimate Steelbook Edition. This is essentially the Gold Steelbook Edition, except it also includes the Ultimate Pack DLC, which includes some extra gear and stuff with which to outfit your village and longship. It'll cost you $130 and is only available physically at GameStop.

Finally, for the ultimate Assassin's Creed or Vikings fan, there's the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Collector's Edition. This version of the game includes the steelbook, season pass and Ultimate Pack DLC like the Ultimate Steelbook Edition. Then, it includes the soundtrack of the game, three lithographs, a statue of Eivor (chosen as a woman), a small statuette of Eivor, a certificate of authenticity and a special box. It's only available at the Ubisoft store and costs $200.

If you're interested in this version of the game, I highly recommend acting quickly. You can see everything included in the image below.