With the reveal of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, there's plenty of different special and limited editions of the game from which to choose. It can get a bit confusing keeping everything straight. Fortunately, we've put together a guide to keep things simple.
Different versions of the game
- Easy to find extras: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Steelbook Edition ($110 at Best Buy)
- Only at GameStop: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Steelbook Edition ($130 at GameStop)
- Specialty in every way: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Collector's Edition ($200 at Ubisoft)
Every Assassin's Creed Valhalla special edition
There are a few different special editions to go through here. To start, it's worth noting that any preorder of any version, even the Standard Edition, grants a bonus mission called The Way of the Berserker. The other versions of the game, however, have plenty of goodies, both digital and physical. Finally, it goes without saying that the digital versions of any special editions won't include physical bonuses like a steelbook.
The lowest-end special edition of the game is the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Steelbook Edition. At $110, this version of the game includes the season pass, so you'll get all the DLC packs as they are released after the game's launch.
Next up is the Assassin's Creed Ultimate Steelbook Edition. This is essentially the Gold Steelbook Edition, except it also includes the Ultimate Pack DLC, which includes some extra gear and stuff with which to outfit your village and longship. It'll cost you $130 and is only available physically at GameStop.
Finally, for the ultimate Assassin's Creed or Vikings fan, there's the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Collector's Edition. This version of the game includes the steelbook, season pass and Ultimate Pack DLC like the Ultimate Steelbook Edition. Then, it includes the soundtrack of the game, three lithographs, a statue of Eivor (chosen as a woman), a small statuette of Eivor, a certificate of authenticity and a special box. It's only available at the Ubisoft store and costs $200.
If you're interested in this version of the game, I highly recommend acting quickly. You can see everything included in the image below.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release in Holiday 2020 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (Epic Games Store and Uplay), and Stadia.
Our pick
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition
Conquering in style and steel
The Gold Edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla includes a special steelbook with the game, as well as the Season Pass, so you'll have access to all the DLC coming later after release. If you're going to get a special version of the game, this is what we'd recommend.
Exclusive version
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Steelbook Edition
High-quality Viking gear
Only available at GameStop, this version of the game brings everything the Gold Edition has in addition to some special gear and cosmetics.
Premium stuff
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Collector's Edition
Everything you could want
This special package has everything from the other special editions as well as a statue, soundtrack, lithographs, and more. You can only get it directly from Ubisoft.
Standard edition
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Conquer new lands for glory and honor
This new entry in the long-running franchise follows Eivor, a man or woman of your choosing who leads a Viking settlement in raids and battles against the Saxons. It doesn't include any extras, but it doesn't cost more than a standard game either.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Break a sweat with these great Oculus Quest games
Do you prefer your workouts to challenge your full body? Do you care more about aerobics or muscle training? Do you need a high-speed soundtrack or a high score to motivate you? Or do you want a game first and foremost, with exercise as a happy bonus? Whatever your preferences, we have the best Oculus Quest VR experiences to keep you healthy while staying indoors.
Pixel Ripped 1995 brings classic pixel gaming to the Oculus Quest library
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy or download for free!su
All these games support cross-by for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift
Cross-buy allows you to purchase a game once and have it on both the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest. Not every game supports it, but there are dozens of excellent titles that do. Here's every single one of them.