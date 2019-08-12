With Galaxy Note 10 pre-orders now live, early adopters will soon have their hands on Samsung's latest and greatest before they know it.
The Note 10 is an incredible-looking handset, but as much as we appreciate its design, we'd also advise getting a case to go along with it — no matter if you're getting the regular Note 10 or larger Note 10+.
Taking a look at the AC forums, it would appear that most of our members will be choosing to rock a case when their Note 10 is delivered.
What about you? Are you going to use a case with the Galaxy Note 10?
Bleeding-edge tech with a gorgeous design.
The Galaxy Note 10 is a phone that does it all. It has an AMOLED display with virtually no bezels, one of the fastest processors on the market with an insane amount of RAM, an incredible design, and all of the perks that come with the iconic S Pen.
