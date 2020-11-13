If you're an avid Google Photos user, this week certainly wasn't a great one. On November 11, Google announced that it's getting rid of free unlimited backups as of June 2021. Once that time comes, any and all files you upload to Google Photos will count towards your regular storage quota.
All of the photos you have backed up already are just fine, and if you want to keep taking advantage of the free unlimited space right up until June 1, you can do that too. Even so, there's no denying this is a massive change from the Google Photos experience we've been used to for the past few years.
As you might expect from an announcement like this, it's gotten a lot of people talking in the AC forums.
Now, we want to hear from you — Are you going to keep using Google Photos even without free storage?
Join the conversation in the forums!
The most underrated Android phone of the year is $300 off for Black Friday
Plenty of Android phones see big discounts during Black Friday, but out of all of them, the Motorola Edge stands out as something special. For $300 off right now, it's a deal you simply cannot miss.
A Galaxy S21 with an S Pen isn't as crazy as you think it is
Samsung could have slapped a Galaxy Note badge on the S20 Ultra and nobody would have complained. The only real difference is S Pen support.
Galaxy S20 gets new One UI 3.0 (Android 11) beta with December 2020 patch
Samsung is rolling out a new One UI 3.0 beta build to the Galaxy S20 series phones. The latest beta update includes the December 2020 Android security patch and a bunch of bug fixes.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
The Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.