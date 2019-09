The OnePlus 7T was officially unveiled yesterday, and it's darn impressive. For just $599, the 7T offers a large AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 855+ processor, three rear cameras, and Android 10 out-of-the-box.

It's easily one of the best smartphone values on the market right now, and taking a look at the AC forums, there's some good hype building for the phone.