After being announced all the way back in October 2019, Google finally launched its new Pixel Buds on April 27. While no one likes a long delay, the wait has been well, well worth it.

Andrew published his review of the Pixel Buds yesterday, praising them for the excellent design, great audio and call quality, and wireless charging support for the included case.

Taking a look through the AC forums, it would appear that a lot of our members are quite interested in the new earbuds, too.

What say you? Are you going to buy the new Google Pixel Buds?

