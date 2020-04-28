Google Pixel Buds 2020Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

After being announced all the way back in October 2019, Google finally launched its new Pixel Buds on April 27. While no one likes a long delay, the wait has been well, well worth it.

Andrew published his review of the Pixel Buds yesterday, praising them for the excellent design, great audio and call quality, and wireless charging support for the included case.

Sign up for ExpressVPN today and save 49%

Taking a look through the AC forums, it would appear that a lot of our members are quite interested in the new earbuds, too.

bhatech

Finally the new Pixel buds are available. As of now only in white, at least in the US. Ordered them to add to my collection of million other wireless buds Delivering via free shipping May 1-4. Overall reviews that were released today have been mostly positive. Happy to see some Google product finally getting some love and not hate lol https://store.google.com/product/pixel_buds

Reply
Scott337

Nice! I am considering buying a pair. I have the USB-C Pixel Buds now, which work great. But a Bluetooth set would be nice to have.

Reply
Kirstein Gourlay

I have joined the waiting list as it isn't available in the UK yet.

Reply
mclarryjr

I wanted the black ones however since I can't stand waiting I've ordered the white ones. I'm hoping for a good fit that will work while running or working out.

Reply

What say you? Are you going to buy the new Google Pixel Buds?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Hey Google

Google Pixel Buds (2020)

Second time's the charm

Following up on the lukewarm first-gen Pixel Buds, the new model for 2020 is leaps and bounds better in just about every way. The true wireless design is very convenient, sound and call quality is excellent, and the overall design for the earbuds and charging case is top-notch. Yes, they're expensive, but the Pixel Buds are well worth the price of admission.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.