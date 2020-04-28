After being announced all the way back in October 2019, Google finally launched its new Pixel Buds on April 27. While no one likes a long delay, the wait has been well, well worth it.
Andrew published his review of the Pixel Buds yesterday, praising them for the excellent design, great audio and call quality, and wireless charging support for the included case.
Taking a look through the AC forums, it would appear that a lot of our members are quite interested in the new earbuds, too.
What say you? Are you going to buy the new Google Pixel Buds?
Hey Google
Google Pixel Buds (2020)
Second time's the charm
Following up on the lukewarm first-gen Pixel Buds, the new model for 2020 is leaps and bounds better in just about every way. The true wireless design is very convenient, sound and call quality is excellent, and the overall design for the earbuds and charging case is top-notch. Yes, they're expensive, but the Pixel Buds are well worth the price of admission.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Benchmarks mean nothing because companies love to cheat at them
Gaming the system when it comes to benchmarks is nothing new. Seeing the actual chipmaker do it though means things have gone too far.
Google Pixel Buds 2020 review: AirPods for the Android world
For its second set of headphones, Google dropped quirks and just made a great pair of earbuds. The new Pixel Buds are one of the best true wireless headphones available.
New Google Pixel Buds finally on sale for $179 with immediate availability
Google's second, but first truly wireless, Pixel Buds are finally available 6 months after being announced. They're launching first in white only, with other colors to come later, for $179.
These are some fancy new bands for your Garmin Venu
Looking for a more comfortable or a more fashionable band for your Garmin Venu? Luckily there are plenty of options out there. Here are some of our favorites.