YouTube Music '2022 Recap' gains new personalized stats and Google Photos integration

YouTube Music's 2022 Recap has started rolling out with new personalized stats.

The Recap now includes Google Photos integration to match songs with personal images.

Users will be able to access the 2022 Recap from the YouTube Music app or the main YouTube app.

The year is almost up, which means it's time to take a look back at your music trends throughout 2022. On Tuesday, Google announced that the latest YouTube Music Recap is rolling out to users on iOS and Android, giving users even more stats and ways to personalize their memories.

With new stats, users will be matched to a “music personality” based on their listening habits, not unlike how Fitbit matches users to animals based on how they sleep. One example given is "The Deep Wanderer," which describes listeners that will "go to any length to discover what's new, next and super mellow."

The Recap will also show new trends, such as artists you may have discovered "before most other users," that way you can show off the bands you liked before they were cool.

Google is also extending the Recap to the main YouTube app, that way you have more ways to access your music memories. And since many users enjoy listening to music from the main YouTube app, the Recap will also highlight "unique-to-YouTube" tracks that you may not find on any other music streaming services such as live performances or certain remixes.

You can access the Recap from the main YouTube app by searching "2022 Recap" on both iOS and Android phones .