YouTube Music's latest Spring Recap 2022 marks the start of a new trend for Google

What you need to know

YouTube Music is launching a new Spring Recap 2022.

The new recap provides visuals of your listening stats from Spring 2022 and a personalized playlist.

Google says it will provide more seasonal recaps going forward in addition to a yearly recap.

Google is launching a new Spring 2022 Recap for YouTube Music subscribers just ahead of summer. The new experience arrives after Google apparently received positive feedback about its 2021 Recap.

The new recap will appear on the YouTube Music landing page, highlighting your biggest music trends throughout the past season. This includes the artists, songs, albums, playlists, and more that you've spent the most time listening to.

The Spring Recap 2022 will include a personal playlist, and users will be able to easily share their playlist and stats with their friends.

(Image credit: Google)

Users began noticing the Spring Recap 2022 a few weeks ago, but the feature wasn't widely available, nor did Google indicate that it was preparing a new update to its Recap feature. However, the feature should start rolling out to more users beginning today, although it may take some time to appear.

YouTube Music launched its new yearly music review late last year with the 2021 Recap, but it looks like the feature is a hit. As a result, Google will release new seasonal recaps from now on, in addition to a yearly overview, allowing users to relive their top music moments every few months.

Google says in a blog post that users can expect "more new stats and features further showcasing your unique tastes later this year," although it does not elaborate on what these could be. However, with plenty of Spotify Wrapped clones emerging from some of the best music streaming services on Android, it'll be interesting to see what YouTube Music does to make its feature stand out among its top competitors.