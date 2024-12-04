Wear OS 5 is now rolling out to Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch FE models

What you need to know

Samsung appears to be rolling out the One UI 6 Watch update, based on Wear OS 5, to more models.

Multiple users in Europe have spotted the update as it became available for their Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch FE devices.

Previously, the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra debuted with the update. The Galaxy Watch 6 series received the update late last month.

Samsung is continuing its gradual rollout of One UI 6 Watch, as the update is starting to reach Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch FE models. The update, based on Wear OS 5, first launched on the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7 when they debuted this past summer. Last month, the OTA update arrived for the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and it's now coming for Samsung's older and budget smartwatches.

Multiple users on Reddit have spotted the update appearing for their Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch FE in Europe, as reported by 9to5Google. The availability of the update appears to be inconsistent, though. It may depend on your region, with one Reddit user in Malaysia reporting the update becoming available on their Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

The update is reaching Bluetooth versions of the watches first, with LTE models receiving the update at a later date. Additionally, there are no known reports of One UI 6 Watch rolling out for Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch FE users in the US at the time of publishing.

The update includes a few key upgrades, all centered around Samsung Health and Galaxy AI. Energy Score, Sleep Analysis, and Race/Workout Routine are just a few fitness and health-oriented features bundled in the One UI 6 Watch update. It is a large download, nearly two gigabytes in size.

Being that the Galaxy Watch 6 series just received the One UI 6 Watch update last week, Samsung may be quickening its rollout pace. Looking ahead, the LTE and North American versions of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch FE are expected to get the update soon. It's now starting to appear for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, too, but should become more widely available in the coming days. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 4 series is still waiting for One UI 6 Watch.