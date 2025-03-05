This barebones Galaxy S25 feature is getting a makeover, and it might finally be worth using

What you need to know

A new report suggests Gemini Live could be accessible through Samsung’s Now Bar, making it more useful.

Samsung’s Now Bar is meant to give quick updates, but right now, it’s mostly limited to Samsung apps and a few third-party ones.

The Now Bar might show Gemini Live’s listening or ‘On hold’ status, hinting at smooth AI interactions from the lock screen.

Rumor has it that Google Gemini Live could be built right into the Galaxy S25’s lock screen, so you'll be able to use it instantly without even unlocking your phone.

According to Android Authority, a recent leak from X user @TechA7mad hints that the Galaxy S25 could let you use Google’s Gemini Live voice feature straight from the Now Bar interface.

Samsung’s latest and greatest Galaxy phones come packed with some pretty smart AI features, including the Now Bar. Think of it like Apple’s Live Activities, giving you quick, automatic updates right when you need them.

The Now Bar feature sounds great in theory, but in practice, it’s pretty limited. At the moment, it mainly works with Samsung’s own apps and just a few third-party ones like Spotify, which holds it back from being more useful.

Bringing Gemini Live into Samsung’s Now Bar looks like Google’s way of making the feature more useful. At the same time, Google is tweaking its UI, switching to a call-style layout on Pixel phones and the Gemini app for Android and iOS to make it more user-friendly.

According to the tipster, the Now Bar will show Gemini Live’s status in real time, like whether it’s listening or on pause. The appearance of an ‘On hold’ status in the interface hints that you might be able to chat with the AI straight from your Samsung’s lock screen without interruptions.

On top of Gemini Live, Samsung’s Now Bar also links up with Google Maps, giving you turn-by-turn directions and extra helpful information right when you need it.

For Google Gemini and similar AI tools, the big goal is to become a seamless part of your daily mobile routine. This upcoming Now Bar feature is a clear step toward making that happen.

There’s no exact date yet for when this cool Google Gemini-Now Bar combo will roll out widely, but it’s definitely on the horizon.