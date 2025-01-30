Google Maps update for the Now Bar prepares it for One UI 7's wider rollout

What you need to know

A tipster on X discovered a new Google Maps update that adds proper support for its glanceable navigation info on Samsung's Now Bar.

Users with a Galaxy S24 have reportedly spotted its functioning in the One UI 7 beta, though others are having difficulties.

Google detailed several uses for Samsung's Now Bar on the Galaxy S25, like news, sports, maps navigation, and more during Unpacked.

Samsung confirmed that One UI 7 will arrive on past-gen Galaxy S phones "imminently" following its latest flagship trio.

There's a lot that users awaiting One UI 7 can expect and a recent discovery shows that Google is making sure one of its apps is ready.

As noted by Tarun Vats on X, a Google Maps update is here for those in the waiting room for Samsung's wider One UI 7 rollout (via 9to5Google). The tipster noticed an update arriving for past-gen Galaxy phone owners marked as version 25.04.01.71725 for Google Maps. Vats states that this update adds support for the Maps chip in One UI 7's Now Bar and "Live Activities."

The post shows that users with a Galaxy S24 (and likely in the One UI 7 beta) should notice Maps appear in the Now Bar. If it does, users will see brief information, such as its icon, how far you are to your next turn/destination, and an arrow for additional understanding. Users can also quickly exit Google Maps' navigation via the lock screen by tapping the button in the widget.

The Live Activities portion is the small indicator in the top left of your device's display on the home screen. It simply shows the distance and the direction you should be heading. Further, users can have a much larger navigation card on their home screen with the same information as the lock screen.

Users chimed into Vats' thread on X, stating the update has appeared on a Galaxy S23, meaning it will likely see Maps on the Now Bar once the update drops. Elsewhere, one user with a Galaxy S24 claims the update has been installed, but Maps is not functioning on the lock screen.

Google Maps v25.04.01.717254420 is rolling out live navigation in the Now Bar and Live Activities for devices on One UI 7. Works on S24 too!Repost pic.twitter.com/6XKVABfoOHJanuary 30, 2025

Google Maps integration with the Now Bar is nothing new as an Unpacked press release stated as much last week. The latest Maps update provides extended support to past-gen Galaxy devices in the One UI 7 beta awaiting its full release. Users who've purchased a Galaxy S25 will see Maps, sports, entertainment, fitness tracking, and more via the Now Bar straight out of the box. Google also states that the Now Bar will support news articles, so you can quickly glance at what's happening.

Samsung's One UI 7 beta has progressed as users enrolled in the program got their hands on Beta 3 early this month. It was a significant update with a 1.2GB download size and a long list of bug fixes. Samsung was busy improving its Game Booster mode with playback setting changes, FPS setting alterations, and more. Some other QoL (quality of life) additions were implemented to aid the Quick Panel's closing operations.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Korean OEM recently confirmed that its One UI 7 (Android 15) update will drop onto past-gen Galaxy S devices "imminently." A blog post states the software is eyeing a Q1 2025 launch date for older smartphones after several of its elements/changes were "praised" by testers. Specifically, the company's AI features are reportedly sitting pretty well with users.

A Q1 launch gives us a time frame between now and March, so there's not much wait time left as Samsung polishes things up.