Samsung's October security patch hits the Galaxy S24 Ultra in the US and EU

What you need to know

Reports from Reddit state Samsung's October 2024 security update is arriving on AT&T and T-Mobile Galaxy S24 Ultra's in the U.S.

The update is around 443MB and delivers several "Critical" and "High" fixes from Samsung alongside Google's typical fixes.

A Samsung moderator recently stated users should expect a Public Beta program for One UI 7 (Android 15) later this year.

Samsung's monthly security update is starting to hit its flagship series.

Users on the Galaxy S24 Ultra subreddit have reported the beginning of the October 2024 security update rollout. More specifically, one user states the update has reached the AT&T U.S. version of the latest Ultra model (via Android Police). It seems that all three devices are receiving this as the provided changelog snapshot shows three version numbers ending with "AXI1."

Other users reported the update has hit T-Mobile devices in the U.S. and Galaxy S24 Ultra's in the EU.

Samsung's patch notes shown on devices are quite light with the company only highlighting "improved security." However, the download arrives as a 442.22MB payload, pointing us toward Samsung's official updates board.

The company lists two "Critical" fixes in October and 28 "High-level" corrections. Alongside a Samsung Semiconductor fix, the security patch includes a crucial fix for Knox Guard. Samsung states the fix should eliminate the possibility for "physical" hackers to bypass the security feature's defenses.

Several more fixes were included that solved "improper" access to the ActivityManager and more for "out-of-bounds" issues that plagued Android 12 to 14 devices.

On Google's side, the Security Bulletin states it provided three Framework fixes and four System fixes.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The update has started making its rounds today (Oct 10), meaning users may see it as the week closes. You can always manually check to download/install by hopping into Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

Samsung has been relatively quiet on the software front, which is staggering considering the delays around Android 15. While rumors suggest Google will launch the major update in October, Samsung says Galaxy lovers will have to wait until 2025. The Korean OEM showcased its design overhaul planned for One UI 7 (Android 15) during SDC 2024 on a Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung plans to separate the notification panel and the Quick Settings menu in One UI 7.

Additionally, the entire rework seems more Apple-like as the Quick Settings takes on a curvier, rounded appearance with added customization.

It's not all bad as a Samsung moderator states users might see a Public Beta program begin later this year. It was mentioned in a community forum post asking about the subject as Samsung only mentioned developers during SDC. However, we're still waiting for "confirmation" on the schedule before we see the Public Beta begin.