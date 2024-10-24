Samsung Galaxy AI gains support for four new languages

What you need to know

Samsung notes that these new four languages support "advances its commitment to lowering barriers of language."

The new languages for Galaxy AI are Turkish, Dutch, Swedish, and Romanian.

The current languages, like traditional Chinese and Portuguese (Europe), also have additional dialects as part of the latest rollout.

Galaxy phone users can take advantage of features like Live Translate and Interpreter with the new language support.

Samsung has announced its plans to extend the Galaxy AI's language support worldwide, with the goal of supporting up to 20 languages by the end of this year.

In a shared blog post, the Korean tech giant noted that it "advances its commitment to lowering barriers of language. " Hence, the new expansion includes four languages for Galaxy AI: Turkish, Dutch, Swedish, and Romanian. These new languages will start rolling out in Galaxy AI for compatible devices by the end of October. Additionally, existing languages like traditional Chinese and Portuguese (Europe) will also have additional dialects as part of the latest rollout.

Galaxy AI has been a significant part of Galaxy phones this year, with new advancements in flagship phones like the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

This new expansion only means more users across regions will be able to enjoy the benefits of the Galaxy AI in their regional language. When the rollout begins, the aforementioned languages and dialects can be downloaded as language packs, and users with compatible phones can navigate to their device's Settings app to download them.

(Image credit: Samsung)

For the unaware, the Galaxy AI's already popular languages include Arabic, Chinese (China mainland, Hong Kong), English (Australia, India, United Kingdom, United States), French (Canada, France), German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish (Mexico, Spain, United States), Thai, and Vietnamese.

Supported Galaxy phone users across these regions and upcoming regions can leverage the benefits of Galaxy AI, especially through features like Live Translate, Interpreter, and Note Assist. The Live Translate feature makes real-time translations hassle-free, allowing users to make dinner or reservations easily.

Similarly, while traveling across regions with compatible Galaxy phones, users can use the Interpreter mode and interact with locals in their native language to learn more about the place or surroundings. With Note Assistant, Samsung indicates that "jotting down directions or taking notes is uncomplicated with this feature."